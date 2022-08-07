Ligue 1: PSG starts its season well in Clermont, ranking and latest news

Ligue 1. Paris Saint-Germain managed a complete match to win Clermont 5-0 on Saturday evening, during the first day of Ligue 1, thanks in particular to Neymar and Messi. On Friday, Lyon beat Ajaccio. The point on the last matches and the classification.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches of each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.