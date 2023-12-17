Ligue 1: PSG hanging on to Lille, OM and OL continue – summary of the 16th day

PSG conceded a draw in Lille on Sunday evening, after the defeats of their runners-up. Marseille, Lyon and Lens achieved valuable successes. The complete summary of the weekend.

In Lille on Sunday evening, PSG could take advantage of the missteps of its main competitors to take the break at the top of the standings. In a balanced and rather closed match, undoubtedly marked by fatigue from the European meetings of the week for both teams, the Mastiffs held off the visitors for a long time. But a clumsy tackle by Diakité on Lucas Hernandez, in the 66th minute in the corner of the area, opened the scoring to Kylian Mbappé, who did not tremble from a penalty to score his 16th goal in as many days of Ligue 1.

The hardest part then seemed to be done, but PSG was surprised in added time. On a bad restart from Asensio, in a good hurry, Adam Ounas took his chance and it was Jonathan David who finished from close range after his partner's rejected shot (90th 4). LOSC goes on a 10th match without defeat in Ligue 1 and remains 4th in the championship thanks to this good point, while the Parisians miss a precious opportunity to take a seven-point lead over their pursuers.

Because earlier in the weekend, the runners-up from PSG also failed: OGC Nice was dominated and beaten by Le Havre at the Stade Océane on Saturday (3-1), suffering only its second setback of the season, but also the second in row outside. And the day before, it was their neighbors AS Monaco who were slowed down. Faced with an Olympique Lyonnais who were technically limited but valiant and solid at the back, the Monegasques wasted many good situations.

Before being surprised by an effective counter led by the surprising trio of substitutes Maitland-Niles - Kadewere - Jeffinho, which the Brazilian concluded by crucifying Philipp Köhn and his partners (85th). A second success in a row for OL, after the victory against Toulouse last week (3-0), which allows Les Gones to finally leave last place in Ligue 1 and move up to 16th, in the play-off position. Monaco remains 3rd but sees the competitors on the podium getting closer.

Because if Lille could not win, Marseille and Lens took three precious points. OM generally controlled their match against Clermont (2-1), and made the difference in the first period thanks to Murillo (26th) and Harit (42nd). The Clermontois are the new red lantern in the championship. For its part, RC Lens was jostled on its lawn by the Stade de Reims on Saturday, but the Champenois lacked realism and Wesley Saïd (43rd) then Oscar Cortés (75th) finally offered victory to the Sang et Or (2 -0). Marseille and Lens are tied at 26 points, two lengths behind Lille and four off the podium.

The surprise of this start of the season is still interspersed between these favorites, firmly clinging to its 5th place: Stade Brestois. The Finisterians achieved a valuable success in Nantes (0-2), thanks to the achievements of Magnetti (49th) and Mounié (57th), and despite numerous opportunities for the Canaries. Toulouse and Rennes, French representatives in the Europa League, neutralized each other at the Stadium (0-0) and are respectively 15th and 13th, increasingly threatened by the red zone. Strasbourg had a second success in a row by winning at Lorient (1-2), which has not won for seven games and continues to fall in the ranking, now 17th. Finally, Montpellier won in Metz (0-1) thanks to an early goal from Maxime Estève (9th) and gives itself some breathing room in the race for the title.