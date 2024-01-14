Ligue 1: Paris wins in Lens, Lyon plunges again, the ranking

The 18th day of the French Ligue 1 championship ended with PSG's victory on the Lens pitch.

Paris as a boss! On the pitch at RC Lens, the Parisians won 2-0 thanks to goals from young Barcola and the inevitable Kylian Mbappé. Reduced to 10, missed penalty, the Lensois did not have a good evening and remain in a sad 8th place. On the other hand, everything is going well for PSG who, thanks to their victory, now have an 8 point lead over Nice, beaten away against Rennes who made one of the good operations of the weekend by going back to 10th. place.

Behind Paris and Nice, we find this season's surprise, Brest. Despite a few absences due to the CAN, the Bretons managed the match against Montpellier perfectly to win without forcing too much with a score of 2-0. Brest is therefore 3rd in Ligue 1, just ahead of Monaco, beaten on home soil by Reims.

Marseille also had a very bad weekend operation. At home at the opening of this 18th day, the Olympians conceded a draw in the last seconds against Strasbourg and stagnated in 7th place. After a series of victories, the Lyonnais also fell back into their fault by losing without any contest on the lawn of Le Havre. As a result in the standings, Alexandre Lacazette's teammates are back in 16th place with only two points ahead of Clermont, winner in Nantes, and 4 points ahead of Lorient, beaten 3-0 by Lille.