Ligue 1: OM on the road, PSG hosts Metz and a shock for Europe... The complete program for the 17th day

All the Ligue 1 clubs are meeting this Wednesday evening for one last day of Ligue 1 before the break, with several great displays on the program. Presentation of all meetings.

One last evening of football before Christmas. The eighteen Ligue 1 clubs all play this Wednesday at 9 p.m. for the 17th day of Ligue 1, the last of 2023. PSG will finish the year at the top of the championship but wants to further increase its lead, while the battle for European places seems more open than ever.

At the top of the bill, this 17th day presents a tantalizing clash at the Allianz Riviera in Nice, where the Aiglons welcome RC Lens in a direct confrontation between Champions League candidates. The Sang et Or have not lost since September 16 (0-1 against Metz) in the championship, and are gradually moving up the rankings after a very sluggish start to the season. Nice is still 2nd in Ligue 1 despite the setback suffered at Le Havre last weekend (3-1), and has the opportunity to push Lens to nine points in the event of a victory this evening.

Hunting behind the leaders like the Lensois, Olympique de Marseille takes to the Montpellier pitch this Wednesday. At the Stade de la Mosson, the Phocéens are aiming for a fifth victory in a row in the championship, to continue their rise in the standings and get closer to the podium, four points ahead. Montpellier, for its part, is still looking for consistency and hopes for a new positive result after the success achieved in Metz (0-1).

On the third step of this podium, AS Monaco travels to Toulouse after its disappointment against OL at home (0-1). TFC, which will face Benfica in the Europa League play-off, is less successful in the league, where victory has eluded them since October 1 (3-0 against Metz). The Violets could fall into the red zone in the event of defeat and unfavorable results on the other lawns.

A relegation zone that Olympique Lyonnais wants to leave, which must continue its convalescence against Nantes. Les Gones have already abandoned last place in the championship by winning against Toulouse (3-0) then Monaco (0-1), and can now leave the red zone before a winter transfer window which comes at the right time. But the Canaries will not be easy prey: they were sorely lacking in success against Brest on Sunday (0-2), and had shown great promise by beating Nice (1-0) then hanging on to PSG (2-1 defeat) the previous weeks.

For its part, Paris Saint-Germain offers itself one last reception to try to end the year with a victory after being hung up on Lille (1-1). The Parisians face a beaten and silent FC Metz in their last three matches, which would see the red zone move a little closer in the event of a defeat. Paris, which is five points ahead of its runner-up Nice, could spend the holidays with a small margin over its pursuers.

In Strasbourg, a great duel between two teams in form is expected, with LOSC traveling to the Alsatian city. Lille held PSG to a draw on Sunday evening (1-1), continuing an unbeaten streak of 15 matches in all competitions, which has lasted since September 26 (1-2 defeat against Reims). The Mastiffs, 4th in Ligue 1, are in the race for Europe and even the Champions League. Strasbourg, for its part, gave itself some breathing room with a view to maintaining its position by obtaining two valuable successes against Le Havre (2-1) and Lorient (1-2).

Brest, a nice surprise at the start of the season, hosts rival Lorient at the Stade Francis-Le Blé. The Finisterians, 5th in Ligue 1 and counting four victories in the last five matches, want to spend the holidays in a European place. Opposite, Lorient is lacking confidence in the red zone, the opposite of the flamboyant first part of the season achieved last season.

Stade Rennais has a dream opportunity to relaunch itself on the lawn of Clermont, bottom of Ligue 1, which has not won in five games and has only scored two goals in these matches. Julien Stéphan's men are in a disappointing 13th place, only three lengths ahead of Lyon, 16th and jump-off.

Stade de Reims, beaten four times in its last five matches, hosts Le Havre. Will Still's team was poorly paid in Lens on Saturday despite a good match (2-0 defeat). At the same time, Le Havre produced a real benchmark match against Nice, inflicting their second defeat of the season on the Aiglons (3-1). The Normans want to maintain their position in the top 10, well away from the relegation zone.