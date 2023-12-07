Ligue 1: OM and PSG must confirm, a surprise shock... The program for the 15th day

OM wants to build on its positive momentum in Lorient, like PSG against Nantes. This 15th day of Ligue 1 also reserves a confrontation between the two surprises at the start of the season.

At the opening of this 15th day of Ligue 1, this Friday evening, Montpellier welcomes RC Lens. The Montpellier residents have only won three matches this season and are only one point ahead of Lorient, the roadblock. They would be well inspired to have a big match against one of the Lensois who, inevitably, will have the decisive meeting against Seville on Tuesday in the back of their minds. But the Sang et Or are in full swing in the rankings, with three victories in a row, and will not want to stop there when they are only four points from the qualifying places for the Champions League.

Saturday afternoon, a clash between Stade Rennais and Monaco at 5 p.m. at Roazhon Park. The Rennais are now much closer to the relegation zone than to the European places, and this poster is not necessarily the easiest to resume moving forward. Julien Stéphan's men will face the second best attack in Ligue 1, with more than two goals scored per match: this Monaco from Adi Hütter looks like the worst nightmare for Rennes, who suffer every weekend from the fragility of their defense.

At 9 p.m., PSG, which has slightly widened the gap at the top of the championship with four points ahead, hosts Nantes. The Parisians are especially preparing for their decisive trip to Dortmund, where they will have to win to be assured of progressing to the round of 16 of the Champions League. But this deadline should not make them neglect the reception of a Nantes team which has just brought down their runner-up, OGC Nice, at La Beaujoire (1-0).

Sunday, the afternoon opens with a tempting Nice-Reims at 1 p.m., between the two great surprises of this start of the season. The Niçois, second in Ligue 1 and best defense with only five goals conceded, will face the third attack in the championship. Francesco Farioli's players lost for the first time this season last weekend in Nantes (1-0) and will be revenged, facing the Rémois who aim to stay in the European places.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, the first poster of the multiplex is Clermont-Lille. Lille can get closer to the podium if successful, while Clermont is penultimate and has an imperative need for points. The other matches in this multiplex are Strasbourg-Le Havre and Metz-Brest. While Le Havre and Metz are in mid-table, Strasbourg will have more pressure, because they still cannot take off: Patrick Vieira's men have no victory in their last eight matches and are flirting with the red zone. The Brestois, for their part, have had a superb start to the season: they are in 7th place in the ranking, only one length behind the European places.

A situation that the Lyonnais are certainly jealous of, soundly beaten in Marseille in the middle of the week (3-0), and still last with six points behind the first non-relegation: Toulouse, which they host this Sunday at 5 p.m. More than ever, this match looks like a real opportunity to finally get back on track: the Violets have not won for 7 matches in the league, are a real direct competitor for maintenance, and are also preparing their decisive match against LASK Linz in Europa League Thursday. This meeting could also determine the future of Pierre Sage, interim coach of OL who could see his mission extended at least until the break in the event of a victory.

Finally, Sunday evening at 9 p.m., OM travel to Lorient, 16th, to try to extend what already looks like a series of victories. Indeed, the Phocéens, by beating Rennes (2-0) then Lyon (3-0) at home, have had two successes in Ligue 1 for the first time this season. They are only three points behind the European places, and Gennaro Gattuso's team gave the feeling that the Italian coach had finally found the right formula, Wednesday against an OL team that was certainly very weak. This Sunday, the time for confirmation has come.