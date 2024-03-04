Ligue 1 McDonald's, no it's not a joke, negotiations are underway

After Conforama, Uber Eats, the naming of our French championship could get people talking.

"All commercial negotiations in football in France only revolve around PSG. I'm sorry, but it's the truth. Uber Eats wanted to continue, but giving much less in terms of audiences on Prime Video. Especially since there weren't many people for this naming... And Vincent Labrune saw a file arrive on his desk from the top with a tidy sum. It's McDonald's, but who doesn't want that to be known for the sake of moment, because they haven't planned the communication yet. They're working on it." The bombshell was dropped by columnist Daniel Riolo at the microphone of RMC Sport in L'After Foot on Monday March 3.

According to the information revealed, Ligue 1, sponsored by Uber Eats since 2020, could therefore change its "naming" because the home delivery company no longer wishes to invest as much as before to display its brand in the French championship. The American restaurant chain should take over, offering 20 million euros to the league, more than Uber Eats (15/16 million) or Conforama at the time (8 million).