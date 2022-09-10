Ligue 1: Lens tops L1, standings and schedule

Ligue 1. Thanks to its victory over Troyes on Friday (1-0), RC Lens temporarily took the lead in Ligue 1. But PSG and OM, who play on Saturday, can come back ahead of the Lensois in the event of a victory . Discover the highlights of the last matches, the results and the place of each team in our special page.

For this 2021-2022 season, Amazon Prime has obtained the rights for 80% of the TV rights for the French football championship in Ligue 1. The new broadcaster will cover 8 matches per day: the Friday evening match ( 9 p.m.), Saturday afternoon (5 p.m.), Sunday multiplex (3 p.m.), Sunday evening match (8:45 p.m.) and Sunday noon meeting (1 p.m.). Amazon has also created a special channel: Pass Ligue 1.

Canal will broadcast the other two matches of each day at the start of the season: the Saturday evening match (9 p.m.) and the Sunday match at 5 p.m.