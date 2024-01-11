Ligue 1: a Lens – PSG shock, Brest wants to confirm, the TV program for the 18th day

After a Coupe de France weekend, Ligue 1 returns this weekend.

Three weeks later, the French Ligue 1 championship makes its comeback this weekend. A special day between two Coupe de France weekends and especially marked by the kick-off of the African Cup of Nations, losing quite a few players.

On the program, Marseille hosts Strasbourg in a Vélodrome which will sound hollow due to the stands which will be closed. At a press conference, Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso hopes that the 15,000 people present will create a crazy atmosphere during the match. "We hope that the people who will be at the stadium will do their best so that we do not feel this lack of 15,000 people. We know that we risk fines or matches behind closed doors for the smoke bombs. We hope that the supporters present will be heard even more. We need the atmosphere." 6th in the standings, OM must earn all three points to stay in contact with the leading team.

PSG dominates this car outrageously, but the confrontation against Lens, at the Félix Bollaert stadium, could weaken it somewhat. Eliminated from the Coupe de France, the Lensois are in the same situation as Marseille in Ligue 1. 7th in the standings, Brice Samba's teammates must take points or risk falling behind.

Surprise of this season, Brest will try to stay the course for this new year. 4th in our Ligue 1, the Brestois host a Montpellier team stuck in the soft underbelly of the championship. Ahead of Brest, Monaco and Nice will try to get closer to PSG. Finally deprived of Moffi, who left for the CAN to replace Boniface, Nice will have to get rid of Rennes, in turmoil with the "Matic affair", leaving Brittany with a bang while Monaco will have to avoid the trap match against Reims.

At the bottom of the ranking, Lyon will want to continue its good momentum against Le Havre after its four successes in a row against Toulouse, Monaco, Nantes and Pontarlier in the Coupe de France last week. This day of Ligue 1 will also offer a match full of dangers between Metz (14th) and Toulouse (16th) while the red lantern Lorient will try not to leave empty-handed from its trip to Lille.

9 p.m.: Marseille – Strasbourg on Prime Video

5 p.m.: Monaco – Reims on Prime Video

9 p.m.: Rennes – Nice on Canal Sport 360

1 p.m.: Lille – Lorient on Prime Video

3 p.m.: Brest – Montpellier on Prime Video

3 p.m.: Metz – Toulouse on Prime Video

3 p.m.: Nantes – Clermont on Prime Video

5:05 p.m.: Le Havre – Lyon on Canal Foot and Prime Video

8:45 p.m.: Lens – PSG on Prime Video