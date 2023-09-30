Lidl is already selling its Christmas star toys at knockdown prices but you have to hurry to get them

The Lidl brand is launching sales of its wooden toys, stars of last fall, this Monday, October 2.

It's (almost) already Christmas at Lidl, which launched one of its flagship end-of-year sales at the start of October. Last year, this flash sale launched in November caused a sensation to the point of causing a rush in Lidl stores. These products are back this Monday, October 2 as the Lidl brand has formalized the launch of its flash sales of wooden toys. The catalog is full of new products and sure values. Success seems guaranteed, especially given the rush for these products observed in 2022, the attraction of parents for durable wooden toys but also and above all the prices displayed!

They are great, and the comparison with other references is quick since the prices may not exceed 20 euros for toys that are always very popular with young children. This year, Lidl is offering wooden mini-kitchens with pretend ovens, mini-dishwashers, storage and sinks, as well as its now famous Montessorri construction and logic toys.

It is possible to make even more savings through the website and if you take advantage of the Lidl loyalty program. The list of all available products can be found here but be careful, some references promise to only stay on the shelves for a few hours. Here is the top editorial, selected for you:

You can also find wooden musical instruments. Piano, xylophone, drum... are priced at 14.99 euros instead of 19.99 euros, or -25%. Wooden magnetic games such as embedding games and sensory blocks are less than 5 euros when the wooden board or slate does not exceed 10 euros. And the cherry on the cake, these toys are FSC certified, a label which guarantees that the wood comes from responsibly managed forestry operations.