Lidl car: a competition to win a Mini Lidl!

Lidl will launch its car. No, the discount giant is not turning into a car manufacturer but is offering to win a Mini in its colors, red, yellow and blue!

New buzz for Lidl! After having panicked sales with its branded summer products (towels and flip-flops in particular), after having hit the headlines with its Lidl-colored sneakers which have been torn off, the discount supermarket chain is announcing the release of a car! No, Lidl is not going to become a car manufacturer and you won't see Lidl dealerships popping up near your supermarket, but the brand is offering a unique competition to win a Mini, the famous English city car in the colors of Lidl, red, yellow and blue.

Lidl reacts to an April Fool's Day from the Auto-Moto.com site which announced on April 1 the release of a Lidl SUV. The brand almost took the challenge at its word with this announcement of a competition open to customers benefiting from the Lidl Plus program. "Six months later, what was originally a joke becomes reality... or almost. Lidl will not sell cars on its shelves, better, it will make them win", announced Lidl on Tuesday 27 september. Customers who have the Lidl Plus application will be able to participate from October 3 and until November 13 with one chance per 30 euros of purchase. 3 Mini will be up for grabs and many other prizes ensure Lidl.