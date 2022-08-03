LEP: a high rate, what conditions to open one?

LEP 2022. The popular savings account (LEP) rate doubled on Monday 1 August. With a rate close to 5%, this placement is more advantageous than the livret A. The LEP is reserved for low-income households.

[Updated August 3, 2022 12:20 PM] The People's Passbook (LEP) rate increased from 2.2% to 4.6%, Monday August 1, 2022. This rate is more than double that of the passbook A. The LEP is an unknown investment, more advantageous than the savings product popular with the French and often little used by households who are entitled to it. With inflation estimated at 6.1% over one year in July 2022, this savings account is a guaranteed and tax-exempt investment. Moreover, it has an attractive rate, close to 5%, in a context of declining purchasing power.

To qualify for the LEP, the taxable income must not exceed 20,297 euros for a single person. Other limits are set according to the composition of the tax household. According to the Banque de France, out of 18.6 million eligible French people, 37% have an open LEP, or just under 7 million. In comparison, nearly 56 million French people held a booklet A at the end of 2021, or around eight out of ten. The Minister of the Economy even affirmed, in an interview with Le Parisien, that it is "the most effective investment to protect against inflation." Thus, the LEP is now a good alternative to taxed savings accounts for short-term savings.

The LEP rate has been 4.6% since August 1, 2022. It has been frozen for two years. Want to know more about alternatives to regulated passbooks? Consult our dedicated file without delay:

It is possible to invest up to 7,700 euros in an LEP, excluding capitalized interest. It is therefore possible to continue to capitalize interest once the ceiling has been reached. No operation can have the effect of rendering the account debit. The minimum initial payment on the LEP is set at 30 euros. Also, the reference tax income must not exceed certain limits, which are set according to the composition of your household. Here are the caps that apply this year:

When the saver's income exceeds these ceilings during a year, he can keep his LEP if his income for the following year falls below the eligibility limit.

The role of the Livret A can be likened to precautionary savings. It is advisable to place two to three months' salary on this savings product. Revalued by 2% on August 1, 2022, the livret A has a higher ceiling than the LEP, 22,950 euros for an individual. Only one booklet A per person is authorized.

However, the LEP remains more than interesting for low incomes. Its rate is more than twice as profitable as that of the livret A, with 4.6% interest since August 1, 2022. “It is a product with a capital guarantee and total liquidity which is extremely attractive. "There is no equivalent in terms of remuneration on short-term savings", analyzes Philippe Crevel, Director of Cercle de l'Epargne.

Only persons whose tax residence is located in France can request the opening of a LEP. Only one LEP can be subscribed per person, within the limit of two booklets per tax household. The opening of a popular savings account is then conditioned on the level of income of the subscriber. It is also necessary to be of legal age and no longer be attached to the tax household of his parents.

In order to facilitate access to this savings product, Bruno Le Maire had announced a simplification of the opening conditions. “Presenting a tax notice to your bank when opening a LEP will no longer be mandatory,” he explained. "The same goes for the annual audits. It will be up to the bank to verify the eligibility of the saver with the tax authorities." Since March 15, 2021, a bank can directly take care of contacting the tax authorities to verify that you meet the conditions for opening and holding an LEP.

The taxation of the LEP is modeled on that of the Livret A. This savings product is totally tax-free. In other words, the LEP is not subject to income tax, social security contributions, including the general social contribution (CSG) and the contribution to the reimbursement of the social debt (CRDS), nor to the flat tax at 30 % on capital income. Thus, the interest received is not to be mentioned in the annual income tax return.

It is possible to request the closure of a LEP at any time and free of charge according to the terms and conditions provided for in the contract. Simple letter, registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt or form are possible. LEP remains open as long as income tax eligibility requirements are met. To do this, it is necessary to send a tax notice to the bank each year, unless it decides or proposes to approach the tax authorities directly to check itself that the conditions of detention of this savings product. are well respected.