LEP 2022: a rate close to 5%, an interesting savings?

LEP 2022. The popular savings account saw its rate double on August 1st. This makes it a real bulwark against inflation for low-income households. What new rate? What effect on your savings? The Internet user takes stock.

[Updated August 2, 2022 11:41 a.m.] On Monday, August 1, the People's Savings Account (LEP) rate rose sharply. In the current context, regulated savings are going through dark times with inflation, which reached 6.1% in July 2022 over one year, and is gradually eating away at the value of these savings. Thus, the remuneration of the LEP climbs from 2.2% to 4.6%. Who can claim it? Your taxable income must not exceed certain limits (ceiling of 20,296 euros for a single person), fixed according to the composition of your household. This revaluation of the rate means that the Minister of Economy and Finance, Bruno Le Maire, has followed the recommendations of the Governor of the Banque de France, François Villeroy de Galhau.

According to the Banque de France, out of 18.6 million eligible French people, 37% have an LEP actually open, i.e. just under 7 million. In comparison, nearly 55 million French people held an A booklet at the end of 2021, or around eight out of ten. The Minister of the Economy even affirmed, in an interview with Le Parisien, that it is "the most effective investment to protect against inflation." Thus, the LEP is now a good alternative to taxed savings accounts for short-term savings.

The LEP rate has been 4.6% since August 1, 2022. It has been frozen for two years. Want to know more about alternatives to regulated passbooks? Consult our dedicated file without delay:

It is possible to invest up to 7,700 euros in an LEP, excluding capitalized interest. It is therefore possible to continue to capitalize interest once the ceiling has been reached. Remember that no operation can have the effect of rendering the account in debt. The minimum initial payment on your LEP is set at 30 euros.

Also, your reference tax income must not exceed certain limits, which are set according to the composition of your household. Here are the caps that apply this year:

When the saver's income exceeds these ceilings during a year, he can keep his LEP if his income for the following year falls below the eligibility limit.

The role of the Livret A can be likened to precautionary savings. It is advisable to place two to three months' salary on this savings product. Revalued by 1% on February 1, 2022, the livret A has a higher ceiling than the LEP, 22,950 euros for an individual. Only one booklet A per person is authorized.

However, the LEP remains more than interesting if you have a modest income. In addition, the rate served is more than twice as profitable as that of the Livret A, 2.2% remuneration since February 1, 2022. "It is a product with a capital guarantee and total liquidity which is extremely attractive. There is no equivalent in terms of remuneration on short-term savings," analyzes Philippe Crevel, Director of Cercle de l'Epargne.

Only persons whose tax residence is located in France can request the opening of a LEP. Only one LEP can be subscribed per person, within the limit of 2 booklets per tax household. The opening of a popular savings account is then conditioned on the level of income of the subscriber. It is also necessary to be of legal age and no longer be attached to the tax household of his parents.

In order to facilitate access to this savings product, Bruno Le Maire had announced a simplification of the opening conditions. “Presenting a tax notice to your bank when opening a LEP will no longer be mandatory,” he explained. "The same goes for the annual audits. It will be up to the bank to verify the eligibility of the saver with the tax authorities." Remember that since March 15, 2021, your bank can directly take care of contacting the tax authorities to verify that you meet the conditions for opening and holding a LEP.

The taxation of the LEP is modeled on that of the Livret A. This savings product is totally tax-free. In other words, the LEP is not subject to income tax, social security contributions including the general social contribution (CSG) and the social debt repayment contribution (CRDS), or the 30% flat tax on capital income. De facto, the interest received is not to be mentioned in the annual tax return.

You have the possibility of requesting the closure of your LEP at any time and free of charge according to the terms and conditions provided for in your contract. Simple letter, registered letter with acknowledgment of receipt or form are possible. LEP remains open as long as you meet the eligibility conditions related to your income tax. To do this, you must send a tax notice to your bank each year unless it decides or suggests that you contact the tax authorities directly to verify that you comply with the conditions for holding this tax. savings product.