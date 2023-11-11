Lens - Marseille: a shock to get out of the soft stomach! TV broadcast, time... News

Shock at the end of the 12th day of Ligue 1 where RC Lens hosts Olympique de Marseille at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium. Time, TV broadcast, discover all the information on this gala poster.

What a shock at the end of the 12th day of Ligue 1! Two teams who were on the podium last season face each other in a gala poster. Indeed, the Racing Club de Lens hosts Olympique de Marseille at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium this Sunday evening where the two clubs will try to get out of the soft underbelly. Respectively ranked 9th and 10th, AS Monaco is 11 points away. For this shock, Franck Haise will be deprived of Wuilker Farinez, Jimmy Cabot and Faitout Maoussa while Angelo Fulgini and David Pereira Da Costa are doubtful. Left behind in the ranking with his team, the Sang et Or coach returned to the importance of the match to enter the first part of the ranking: “At the end of last season, on the 34th day, this one was decisive. is a match which is important to try to integrate the first part of the table and get closer to the first eight places. For the rest we will see because some teams have taken a big lead."

Among the Olympians, Gennaro Gattuso will have to do without three important players: Valentin Rongier (knee sprain), Azzedine Ounahi and Pape Gueye (suspended). Forfeited against AEK Athens on Thursday in the Europa League (2-0 victory), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should be aligned by the Italian technician. At a press conference, the OM coach confided that this confrontation is not decisive for the rest of the season: "No, it will not be a crucial meeting for our season. If we look at the ranking , one could possibly think so, but there are still a lot of matches to play this season. We are going to face a very physical team, the team that runs the most in L1, which plays in a stadium in turmoil. This team plays a 3-4 -2-1 very aggressive. We will have to fight on the pitch, this team already had a good structure, it recruited excellent players."

The clash of the 12th day of Ligue 1 between Racing Club de Lens and Olympique de Marseille kicks off on Sunday November 12 at 8:45 p.m. at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens (France). Benoît Bastien will be the referee of the match.

Holder of Ligue 1 TV rights, Prime Video will broadcast the match between RC Lens and OM.

If you want to watch the gala poster for the 12th day of Ligue 1 between Lens and Marseille on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to Prime Video.

Lens: Samba (G) - Gradit, Dance, Medina - Frankowski, Abdul Samed, Mendy, Machado - Sotoca, Thomasson - Wahi.

Marseille: P. Lopez (G), Clauss, Gigot, Mbemba, R. Lodi - Kondogbia, Veretout - I Sarr, Harit, I Ndiaye - Aubameyang.