Lens – Lyon: OL want to create a feat, match information

After its heavy defeat against Arsenal, RC Lens wants to recover against OL, still last in Ligue 1 and who have just fired their coach Fabio Grosso.

The RC Lens players had a very complicated time on Wednesday evening on Arsenal's pitch in the Champions League, losing heavily against the Gunners (6-0). An unexpected result for the Lens team, who preferred not to feel sorry for themselves after this defeat in order to bounce back better this Saturday against Olympique Lyonnais, on the occasion of the 14th day of Ligue 1. "We have to try to evacuate as quickly as possible,” explained northern midfielder Nampalys Mendy. The arrival of OL seems to be the perfect opportunity to chase away this setback suffered at the Emirates Stadium, as the Rhone club has been in difficulty since the start of the season.

Still last in Ligue 1 with only 7 points on the clock, OL experienced another turbulent week with the dismissal of Italian coach Fabio Grosso, who arrived at the beginning of September on the Lyon bench in place of Laurent Blanc . The transalpine coach will not have resisted Lyon's current difficulties and it is therefore Pierre Sage, director of the Lyon training center, who will be on the OL bench this Saturday at Bollaert. A priori, he will also be the coach of Lyon next Wednesday, during the match in Marseille, and will have the opportunity to prove to the president of Olympique Lyonnais, John Textor, that he can raise the bar during these two trips complicated.

For this match against OL, the RC Lens coach will be without Elye Wahi, suspended for accumulation of yellow cards. He could also have to deprive himself of the services of two of his usually starting defenders, Machado and Medina, affected during the match against Arsenal. On the Lyon side, for this trip to Bollaert, Pierre Sage is without three injured players: Rémy Riou, Johann Lepenant and Corentin Tolisso. The new Lyon coach has chosen to exclude other players from the Lyon group: Jeffinho, Sinaly Diomande and Ainsley Maitland-Niles will not be present this Saturday afternoon in the North.

In this Ligue 1 match, RC Lens is logically favored by the various sports betting sites. The odds for an RCL victory oscillate between 1.6 and 1.7 while that of an OL victory in the north is between 4.3 and 4.9. The odds for a draw are around 4. The kickoff for this match of the 14th day of Ligue 1 between RC Lens and Olympique Lyonnais will be given at 5 p.m. at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium by the referee French Clément Turpin. No free-to-air broadcast is planned on TV for this match between Lens and Lyon. This Ligue 1 match will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video this Saturday from 5 p.m.