Lens – Arsenal: Arteta “impressed” by the Sang et Or, how to follow the match live?

For the big return of the Champions League to Bollaert, RC Lens hosts Arsenal as part of the second day of the group stage. Time, TV broadcast... Discover all the information on this clash between the Sang et Or and the Gunners.

What a poster for the great return of the Champions League to Bollaert more than twenty years after the last appearance of Lensois in C1! This Tuesday evening, RC Lens hosts the historic club Arsenal who are also back in the competition. After an encouraging draw in Seville on the first day, Brice Samba and his teammates take on a team of another caliber which largely won at home (4-0) against PSV Eindhoven. A confrontation that looks like a challenge for the Sang et Or as confirmed by Franck Haise at a press conference: “Obviously it’s a big challenge, due to the experience and the quality of this team, the past, the present. It's a big challenge obviously. Now, we also met teams from a different category, even if it wasn't in the Champions League, notably Paris and we managed to get a result. We're not going to compare ourselves to Arsenal, but we have to play these matches with a lot of character, as we did in Seville and even if the start was complicated. We played this match with a lot of character, on our principles, the commitment, our desire to impose certain things too. We want to build our moment, that's the most important thing." For this match, the Lensois coach could prefer Ruben Aguilar to Frankowski at the right piston position while Nampalys Mendy should be returned to the midfield.

As for the Gunners, this trip to Lens will not have been easy. After a great success in the league at Bournemouth (0-4), the Arsenal players were initially unable to travel to France due to poor weather conditions for takeoff. If the press conference where Mikel Arteta was canceled, the Gunners arrived well before the coach improvised a conference by telephone where he praised the French club: “I was really impressed by what "they did last year. It's amazing to be one point away from the title and finish in this position (2nd, behind PSG). I was also impressed with the way they did it and by the form they had at home. This season they have been really unlucky with some results and I don't know why they don't have more points. So we are expecting a big battle tomorrow (this Tuesday) .We are fully aware of that. We have explained that to the players and we know it is a huge test.” Having limped out last Saturday, Bukayo Saka will be present this evening at the Bollaert-Delelis stadium while Thomas Partey is on the return after being hit in the groin.

The Champions League match between Lens and Arsenal is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday October 3 at 9:00 p.m. at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens (France). The Italian Marco Guida will be responsible for refereeing this clash.

Holder of the TV rights to the Champions League, RMC Sport 1 will broadcast the meeting between Lens and Arsenal.

If you want to watch the Champions League poster between RC Lens and the Gunners on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to subscribe to RMC Sport.

Lens: Samba (G, cap) – Gradit, Danso, Medina – Aguilar, N.Mendy, A.Diouf, Machado – Sotoca, Fulgini – Wahi.

Arsenal: Raya (G) - B White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko - Odegaard (cap), Rice, Havertz - Saka, G. Jesus, Trossard.