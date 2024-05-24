Leinster – Toulouse: Mola has prepared a big surprise

In the Champions Cup final, this Saturday, May 25, Toulouse travels to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London to challenge Leinster. The Dupont gang is looking for a sixth star.

Who will succeed La Rochelle, double title holder? In the English capital, Toulouse and Leinster have a date with history: the two European behemoths are the most successful in the event. The Rouge et Noir have five in their trophy cabinet, while the Irish giant is looking for a fifth star. The Lowe gang has been failing for two years on the last step.

This does not mean that the Dupont teammates are favorites. Irresistible in recent years, Stade Toulousain often stalls against the residents of the RDS Arena with four defeats in a row since 2018, including three at the semi-final stage. To break the Indian sign, Ugo Mola made a strong choice by choosing Kinghorn to the detriment of Ramos: “In any case, it is never pleasant to leave players who deserve so much to play this kind of match, swore Mola We quickly shorten the choice of men to that of their replacement but what matters is rather a general balance. In the end, Thomas was not only in competition with Blair to start, and he was also very important. for us to have a successful team at the end of the game It certainly hasn't escaped your notice that in the final, the end of the match is played more with fine gaps than with the Longchamp straight. that he can perhaps bring us, at this moment, his freshness, his experience and his precision if things come down to one last kick."

Beyond a duel between two of the biggest clubs in the world, this poster also marks a reunion between French and Irish internationals. And the Blues remain under two severe setbacks against the XV du Trèfle in the 6 Nations Tournament (17-38 in 2024, 32-19 in 2023). Enough to give a little extra motivation, if needed, for this Champions Cup final: "."

As part of its final, the Champions Cup offers a sparkling clash: Leinster – Toulouse. Kick-off will be at 3:45 p.m.

As is the case with all Champions Cup posters, you will have the choice of channel to watch Leinster - Toulouse. This final will be broadcast on beIN Sports 1 and France 2.

To follow Leinster – Toulouse streaming on your smartphone, computer or tablet you will have two choices. That of subscribing to a 100% digital subscription to beIN Sports Connect or registering for free on the france.tv platform.