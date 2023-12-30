Legion of Honor: a very political promotion

The names which constitute the new promotion of the Legion of Honor were published on Sunday, December 31, in the Official Journal. A very political selection for 2024.

For this year 2024, the new promotion of the Legion of Honor rewards 352 people from the sectors of economy, science, culture, sport... but the selection for this new year is above all very political. A common point unites all the winners: whether they are personalities known to the general public or anonymous people, they all work “in the service of the general interest”, according to the Grand Chancellery. Revealed on Sunday, December 31, in the Official Journal, the promotion includes among its ranks eleven people who intervened during the attack at the Gambetta high school in Arras, during which professor Dominique Bernard was killed by a former student. Six police officers and five staff from the establishment were rewarded. Immediately after his death, the teacher also received the award, the highest national distinction, posthumously.

Like every year, the new promotion includes different ranks: knights, officers, commanders... and the highest dignity, that of "grand'cross" which has only 68 people in its ranks, was awarded to the CEO of LVMH Bernard Arnault and to the hematologist and member of the Academy of Sciences Dominique Meyer. IN 2011, the head of the largest luxury group in the world had already received the distinctions of Commander of Arts and Letters and Grand Officer of the Legion of Honor. In 2024, he therefore joins his competitor François Pinault, present in the prestigious circle since 2017.

Two former ministers receive the distinction for this new year: the former minister of the center, Jean-Louis Borloo, is promoted to officer and the former minister Elisabeth Moreno, currently president of Femmes@Numérique, becomes knight. Alongside him, the French ambassador to Iran, Nicolas Roche, also became a knight.