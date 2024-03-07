Lecornu refutes sending soldiers to Ukraine and clarifies Macron's remarks

The Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu indicated this Friday morning that the sending of French troops to Ukrainian soil was not on the agenda.

This Friday morning, the Minister of the Armed Forces spoke about the comments of President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron concerning the potential sending of French troops to Ukrainian soil. There is “no question of sending combat ground troops” he indicated on BFMTV. “Between the transfer of arms as we know it today and co-belligerence, that is to say direct war with Russia, have we tried everything?” questioned Sébastien Lecornu, trying to defuse a controversy that has been growing for several days.