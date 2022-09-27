League of Nations 2022: France remains in Ligue A, who qualifies for the Final Four? Rankings

LEAGUE OF NATIONS. While the France team retains its place in League A of the League of Nations, find the teams qualified for the Final Four.

[Updated September 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.] End of the group stage of the League of Nations with the maintenance, in extremis, of the Blues in League A of the competition. On the other hand, England are relegated to League B of the competition. Italy, winner of Hungary in the last match, qualified for the Final Four. The Nazionale, with decidedly mixed results for several years, thus joins Croatia and the Netherlands in the final phase, which will be held from June 14 to 18, 2023. The last ticket being played between Spain and Portugal.

It should be noted that the KNVB will offer to organize the matches in Rotterdam (at the Kuip, the Feyenoord stadium) and in Enschede (the Grolsh Veste, FC Twente stadium), the ArenA in Amsterdam and the Philipsstadion in Eindhoven not being not available next June. The Dutch Federation expects UEFA to quickly formalize the choice of the Netherlands as the host nation of the tournament.

The Football Nations League is made up of four leagues, League A, B, C and D. The group winners of Leagues B, C and D will be promoted and the last of Leagues A and B will be relegated to the lower league. Find the rankings of the different leagues:

The League of Nations matches were linked from June 2, 2022 with bursts of results in each group. Check out the League A match results below and click through to see the full match results on the official website:

The 2022-2023 Nations League calendar is divided into several days from June 2, 2022 to June 18, 2023, the date of the final of the competition. Discover below the matches of the next day (the table is limited to the next 15 matches, it is possible to unroll it).

Here is the schedule of matches for the French football team for the Nations League, a competition in which France are defending champions after their victory against Spain in 2021.

It should also be remembered that, as in the first two editions of the competition, won by Portugal and France, the challenge of this League of Nations is twofold: beyond the trophy awarded to the final winner (necessarily from the League A), two possible qualifying places for the 2022 World Cup are granted since the two best winners of Nations League groups (in all leagues) who are not directly qualified via the classic qualifiers (which remain in force), may participate in play-offs. This year it is France and Belgium, who will therefore have a lifeline in the event of a poor performance during the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.