League of Nations 2022: classification, groups, relegation... The stakes

LEAGUE OF NATIONS. Return of the League of Nations in a few days with the last matches of the group stage before the Final Four.

[Updated September 15 at 1:45 p.m.] Which teams will qualify for the final phase, called the Final Four, of the Nations League? One thing is certain, France will not be in the game and lose their title won a year ago against Spain. Eliminated, the Blues will still play two games against Austria and Denmark and will have a decisive role in the qualification of the Danes for the Final Four before finding them again at the next World Cup and must above all avoid losing under barely switch to League B.

Here are all the stakes from the latest Nations League games courtesy of the official website:

The Football Nations League is made up of four leagues, League A, B, C and D. The group winners of Leagues B, C and D will be promoted and the last of Leagues A and B will be relegated to the lower league. Find the rankings of the different leagues:

The League of Nations matches were linked from June 2, 2022 with bursts of results in each group. Check out the results of the last ten Nations League matches below (the table can be scrolled down to see the scores of other fixtures):

The 2022-2023 Nations League calendar is divided into several days from June 2, 2022 to June 18, 2023, the date of the final of the competition. Discover below the matches of the next day (the table is limited to the next 15 matches, it is possible to unroll it).

Here is the schedule of matches for the French football team for the Nations League, a competition in which France are defending champions after their victory against Spain in 2021.

The Football Nations League is organized into four leagues. The four winners of the League A groups qualify for the Final Four (semi-finals) in October 2021, the winners of the groups of Leagues B, C and D will be promoted and the last of Leagues A and B will be relegated to the lower league. It should also be remembered that, as in the first edition of the competition, won last year by Portugal, the challenge of this League of Nations is twofold: beyond the trophy awarded to the final winner (necessarily from the League A), two possible qualifying places for the 2022 World Cup are granted since the two best winners of Nations League groups (in all leagues) who are not directly qualified via the classic qualifiers (which remain in force) may participate in play-offs. This year it is France and Belgium, who will therefore have a lifeline in the event of poor performance during the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.