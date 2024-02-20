Le Pen refuses a debate with Attal: “She is afraid and it shows”, reprimands the Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal proposed a debate around the agricultural crisis to Marine Le Pen. The president of the RN in the National Assembly refused, referring the Prime Minister to Jordan Bardella.

Gabriel Attal returns to the issue of the agricultural crisis this Wednesday. He notably detailed the main orientations of the agricultural bill during a press conference, three weeks after the demonstrations and a few days before the opening of the Agricultural Show. Gabriel Attal called on political parties “not to take the Agricultural Show hostage”. “This is not the place to campaign for the European elections,” insisted Gabriel Attal in Le Figaro.

Before the press conference, Gabriel Attal addressed Marine Le Pen in particular. He proposed a face-to-face debate around the agricultural crisis: "If the RN wants to transform the fields into political terrain, then I am ready for a debate on agriculture with Marine Le Pen", a- he declared to Le Figaro. The Prime Minister did not hesitate to attack the president of the RN in the National Assembly: "We don't hear Marine Le Pen much, probably because she is not comfortable with the results of her party in the European Parliament. It's too easy to say nothing."

Marine Le Pen quickly responded to this invitation by referring Gabriel Attal to Jordan Bardella, leader of the RN and head of the list for the Europeans, who had already proposed to her to exchange: "The Prime Minister is trying to skip steps but in In the middle of the European campaign "the anti-Bardella weapon" should above all accept the debate proposed to it by our head of the list and president of the National Rally Jordan Bardella.

On Twitter, it was the government spokesperson who responded, supporting the Prime Minister: "Gabriel Attal is not at the head of the European list. He is in action to protect the French agricultural exception, when you are in avoidance and renunciation. Why do you refuse debate on such an important subject? Are you afraid?"

For his part, Jordan Bardella also reacted on Twitter. He affirmed "to be ready to debate with Gabriel Atal", but assures that the Prime Minister "refuses" and "dodges" this exchange.

During the press conference, Gabriel Attal returned to the subject: "I proposed this debate so that Madame Le Pen can tell us what her vision is and so that she can explain her incessant changes of footing (. ..) with regard to our farmers, I see that she does not want to, this clearly shows that she is not very comfortable on these issues and that she is afraid that it will see. For the proposition, I have never had a problem in the past debating with Jordan Bardella, I had to debate six times with him during the presidential campaign. (...) He is head of the list for the Europeans and president of her party. I am neither head of the lists for the Europeans, this is an announcement that I am making to you, nor president of my party, I am Prime Minister. Madame le Pen is president of the first group of opposition in Parliament, as such, it is with her that it is legitimate for me to debate.”