Le Pen most popular politician among the French, the shock poll

While Édouard Philippe loses four points, the former Prime Minister finds himself tied with Marine Le Pen, at the top of the ranking, according to a survey published by Le Figaro Magazine.

As of December 31, Jordan Bardella was the only politician to be among the French people's favorite personalities. Thursday evening, Le Figaro Magazine reveals that according to its barometer, the former candidate of the National Rally for the 2022 presidential election is now at the top of its ranking. Marine Le Pen, however, shares the place with former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe. To the question, “For each of the following personalities, would you like to see them play an important role in the months and years to come?”, 39% of respondents responded in the affirmative. If Marine Le Pen remains stable compared to the previous barometer carried out in December 2023, Édouard Philippe, on the other hand, loses four points in one month.

And the rest of the ranking says a lot about the rise in power of personalities from the extreme right a few months before the European elections. Jordan Bardella thus climbs six points and rises to third place in this ranking, at 35%, while Marion Maréchal remains stable with 27%, in sixth place. Freshly appointed to Matignon, the very popular new Prime Minister Gabriel Attal lost three points and fell to fourth place.

Behind Élisabeth Borne's successor, we find the Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire, who remains stable (28%), just ahead of Marion Maréchal, therefore. You have to look at seventh place in this ranking to see a first political figure from the left. Fabien Roussel, who still gained five points compared to December, finished with 25% of votes in favor, tied with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin who remained stable. The now former government spokesperson, Olivier Véran (stable at 23%), and the Insoumis François Ruffin (22%, 4 points) close this top 10.