Lavaur: a man shoots an ex-nurse in front of his home, an investigation for "assassination" opened

Drama in the Tarn. A woman lost her life on Monday June 26, 2023 after being shot twice in the abdomen by a 78-year-old pensioner. An investigation is underway.

[Updated June 26, 2023 at 8:01 p.m.] What happened in the historic center of Lavaur on Monday, June 26, 2023 in the morning? At the stroke of 8:40 a.m., rue Carlipa, a 58-year-old former nurse was hit twice in the abdomen. The victim has since succumbed to his injuries, while his vital prognosis was engaged and he had been taken care of in Toulouse a few hours earlier. In a press release, the mayor of the city, Bernard Carayon, returned to the circumstances of the tragedy. "A man shot twice and at point-blank range at a person who came to help him before he went to have cataract surgery," he said.

The septuagenarian was quickly arrested by the police. As several witnesses tell La Dépêche, a first municipal police officer would have arrived on the spot and would have asked the madman to put his "rifle" on the ground. To which the main interested party would then have replied: "It's not a rifle, it's a 12 gauge." As the man refused to comply, "a second city policeman walked around the block" and "slowly approached the old man from behind, quietly and belted him" , told the daily a witness of the scene. La Dépêche understands that the man would have shot the victim through the crack in the front door while the ex-nurse was on the doorstep. If, at this stage, the motivations of the septuagenarian remain to be clarified, Ouest France indicates that the man was placed in police custody for "assassination". The investigation, entrusted to the research brigade of the Gaillac gendarmerie company, is continuing.

78-year-old Marcel P. was taken into custody on Monday, June 26. According to the testimonies collected by La Dépêche, the man is described as "discreet" and "little talkative". Born in Lavaur, he spent his whole life there. During his career, he was foreman at the Arçonnerie Française in Saint Sulpice. On the side of his private life, Marcel P. is described as a "hardened bachelor". If he has, it seems, always had few exchanges with his neighbours, Marcel P. is a great collector of coins and stamps in particular.

However, the man having suffered a stroke at the start of the year, he had become rarer in the collectors' clubs he had loved so much so far. "We hadn't seen him at meetings for a few months. He had lost a large part of his sight and that made him complain a lot," a member of the Lavaur philatelic club told La Dépêche. Increasingly withdrawn into himself, handicapped by his vision loss, the man had to undergo cataract surgery. Could the fear of this surgery have caused him to lose his mind? This is what the investigators will try to understand.