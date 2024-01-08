Laundry dries in record time in winter with this grandmother's secret

Are you tired of your laundry taking days to dry and smelling damp? It's almost ancient history with this grandmother's tip.

From the fall, it's always the same problem, the laundry takes days and days to dry and we quickly find ourselves cluttered with laundry racks at home. Hello humidity and condensation in apartments and houses, mold problems, but also bad smells from damp laundry that are difficult to get rid of! But what to do if you don't have a dryer or want to limit your energy costs.

The answer: don’t change your habits. Do like your grandmothers and great-grandmothers and hang your laundry outside to dry in summer and winter. This would solve a lot of problems and would also allow you a nice reduction on your heating bill. We can trust our ancestors, they know a thing or two about laundry and maintenance. So now is the time to put into practice this valuable advice that will make you love the freezing cold of winter.

How it works ? If you hang your sheets, towels and clothes outside when temperatures pass freezing, the water in your laundry will freeze and lose 90% of its moisture through a chemical phenomenon called sublimation. That is to say that the water will go from the liquid state to the solid state, then to the gaseous state, and will therefore evaporate. As soon as your clothes become hard, it’s time to bring your laundry rack safely into your home. Your laundry having lost almost all its moisture will dry at breakneck speed. Also, laundry dried outside in the open air will smell of freshness and no longer that of stale or damp.

If you really have no choice because it's raining or you don't have an outdoor space to dry your clothes, remember to ventilate the room in which you have placed the drying rack, choose a ventilated room and the freshest in the house. Be careful not to place it too close to a radiator to avoid any risk of fire. Also remember to turn your clothes inside out to dry them faster.