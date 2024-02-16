Land law: Mayotte will not be “a laboratory for the RN”, assures Minister Guévenoux

After the announcement of the abolition of land rights in Mayotte, the Minister for Overseas Territories ensures that this measure is not intended to be generalized elsewhere in France.

Last Sunday, Gérald Darmanin announced “the end of land rights in Mayotte”. From the French archipelago, where he was visiting in the company of the new Minister Delegate for Overseas Marie Guévenoux, the Minister of the Interior tried to appease the anger of the many Mahorais who took to the streets to protest against the shortage water, insecurity, but also illegal immigration. Immediately, the far right and part of the right called for this measure to be generalized to the entire territory.

“The end of the soil law is an extremely powerful signal,” welcomed Marie Guévenoux, Friday February 16, in the columns of Le Figaro. “Today, many women come to Mayotte to give birth to a child, who will be French and who will allow their family to ultimately benefit from residence permits and social protection measures,” she explains. By ending land law, the government therefore hopes to reduce the “attractiveness of the territory” for immigration.

However, the Minister of Overseas Territories wanted to silence at the same time the voices which called for abolishing the right of soil on the entire French territory and those which accused the government of using Mayotte to experiment with a measure before implementing it. transpose into the hexagon. “Mayotte will become neither an administrative Eldorado nor a laboratory for the RN,” said Marie Guévenoux.

“The situation in the archipelago is incomparable with the rest of France and the intellectual dishonesty demonstrated by the extreme right will not change anything,” insisted the minister, assuring that there was “nothing wrong.” justified in putting an end to land law" in mainland France.