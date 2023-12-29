La Rochelle - Toulouse: channel, lines, predictions... Shock information

Two teams in difficulty face each other this Saturday, December 30 on the occasion of the 11th day of the Top 14. La Rochelle welcomes Toulouse in a decisive shock for the rest of the season.

Almost imperative victory for La Rochelle this Saturday, December 30. The Rochelais are relegated to six points behind their evening opponent. The Maritimes are in 9th place in the ranking with 21 points. They remain on a setback on the pitch at Stade Français (11-18) and hope to bounce back for this last match of the year. This defeat was the third in a row after the two conceded in the European Cup.

Opposite, Stade Toulouse could outdistance its evening opponent and fully join the fight for qualifications for the final phase of the Top 14. After a sluggish start to the season, things are going better for the Rouge et Noir who have had three successes in a row. consecutive. Toulouse won two matches in the European Cup before confirming in the Championship against Toulon last week (25-17).

The La Rochelle - Toulouse match will start at 9:05 p.m. this Saturday, December 30. It will take place at the Marcel-Deflandre stadium.

It is Canal which will broadcast this La Rochelle - Toulouse. Ludovic Cayre will be the central referee for this match on the 11th day of the Top 14.

The only streaming broadcast that will be available to follow this La Rochelle - Toulouse will be on Canal's digital platform, MyCanal. You must have a subscription to watch the match.

La Rochelle recorded a significant return to its squad for the reception of Toulouse since Grégory Alldritt made his comeback after a post-World Cup break. He will start on the bench. Uini Atonio will be La Rochelle captain for the evening. The Rochelais starting XV: Dulin; Leyds, Seuteni, Favre, Bollengier; Reus, Kerr-Barlow - Boudehent, Botia, Cancoriet; Skelton, Lavault; Atonio, Lespiaucq, Wardi.

Opposite, the Toulouse manager has prepared a major turnover in his squad with 13 changes compared to the victory against Toulon last week (25-17). Julien Marchand will be the captain of this team which should remain, despite everything, very competitive. The Toulouse starting XV: Mallia; Capuozzo, Guitoune, Chocobares, Bituniyata, Germain, Graou - Brennan, Willis, Placines; Faaselele, Vergé; Laulala, Merchant, Neti.

What are the predictions for the La Rochelle – Toulouse match?

La Rochelle is the big favorite for this match against Toulouse on sports betting sites. On Unibet, they are at 1.09, the draw is at 35 and the Toulouse victory is at 6.75. On Winamax, the Maritimes are at 1.08, the draw is at 30 and the Toulouse victory is at 7.