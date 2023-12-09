La Rochelle - Leinster: a gala poster to start! TV broadcast, compositions... Shock news

Exceptional match to kick off the Champions Cup. Stade Rochelais, reigning European champion, hosts vice-champion Leinster. Compositions, TV broadcast... Discover all the information on this gala poster.

Rugby fans couldn't dream of a more beautiful poster for the first day of the Champions Cup! This Sunday, the reigning champion La Rochelle hosts last season's finalist, Leinster. It is therefore a remake of the last two European finals on the program which the spectators present at Marcel-Deflandre will be able to enjoy. For this clash, Stade Rochelais coach Ronan O'Gara made some changes compared to the last confrontation between the two teams. Resting until January, Grégory Alldritt is absent like Raymond Rhule while Yoan Tanga and Jules Favre replace them. Pierre Bourgarit will be the captain, surrounded by his partners in Blues, Wardi and Atonio on the front line.

On the Irish side, Leinster comes to La Rochelle to get a result and bring home points. For this meeting, Leo Cullen has chosen to put third row Van der Flier on the substitutes' bench while regulars from the competition and the 6 Nations tournament will be present on the pitch: Porter, Sheehan, Doris, Gibson-Park or again Keenan but also the formidable center pair of Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose.

The Champions Cup gala match between La Rochelle and Leinster kicks off on Sunday December 10 at 4:15 p.m. at the Stade Marcel-Deflandre in La Rochelle (France). The Englishman Matthew Carley will be on the whistle for this meeting.

Holder of the TV rights to the Champions Cup, BeIn Sports 1 will broadcast the meeting between the Rochelais and the Leinster Lions. The meeting will also be broadcast unencrypted on France 2.

If you want to watch the Champions Cup clash between Stade Rochelais and Leinster on your computer, smartphone or tablet, you will need to take out a subscription on MyCanal or on the BeIn Sports website. Or create an account on France Tv.

La Rochelle: 1. Wardi 2. Bourgarit 3. Atonio 4. Lavault 5. Skelton 6. Boudehent 7. Botia 8. Tanga 9. Kerr-Barlow 10. Hastoy 11. Favre 12. Danty 13. Seuteni 14. Leyds 15. Dulin . . . .

Leinster : 1. Porter 2. Sheehan 3. Ala'alatoa 4. McCarthy 5. Ryan 6. Baird 7. Connors 8. Doris 9. Gibson-Park 10. H. Byrne 11. O'Brien 12. Henshaw 13. Ringrose 14. Larmour 15. Keenan.