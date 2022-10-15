Léa: cover of Beyoncé, diva... Who is the candidate for Star Academy?

LEA STAR ACADEMY. Léa opened the stage of Star Academy 2022 on TF1 on Saturday October 15, illustrating herself with a cover of Beyoncé which set the tone. The young woman is obviously not here to have fun but to compete!

Aged 24, Léa had the difficult task of opening the Star Academy stage when the cult show of the 2000s returned to TF1. It was she who was chosen by Nikos Aliagas to start the evening in song and the Parisian did not deflate, showing her groove and her voice on a cover of Beyoncé. Optician in the 20th arrondissement of Paris, the young woman warned before the show in an interview with Parisian. "I have the hips of nature". What I love are the divas, like Aya Nakamura and Eva Queen".