Kylian Mbappé: why the French refuses to participate in the photo session of the Blues?

MBAPPE. Scheduled Tuesday, the photo session of the Blues should be done without Kylian Mbappé, in conflict with the FFF.

And another extra sporting affair within the France team. AFP indicates this Monday, September 19 that PSG player Kylian Mbappé refuses to participate in the photo shoot of the Blues and its main sponsors (KFC, Coke, Uber Eats...). Kylian Mbappé "decided not to take part in the photo session planned" on Tuesday with the France team after the Federation's refusal to "modify the convention" of the image rights of the players, he said find out on Monday in a press release sent to AFP. The star of Les Bleus and PSG, "and his representatives (...) deeply regret that no agreement could, as requested, be reached before the World Cup" on this subject which has already caused controversy in march. Kylian Mbappé and his advisers believe that we are increasingly using the individual image of certain players and would also like to have a say in the brands with which internationals are associated.

Asked a few weeks ago on the subject (during his contract extension in Paris), the Frenchman had been clear. "What's funny is that before this rally in March, I don't think anyone wrote an article, not even a brief one, on image rights. This had to happen. stuff so that there's a lot of stuff: he doesn't want to do this, he said that, he doesn't want that... There was this little misunderstanding in selection, but we're going to settle it because there's has a competition coming up, we are not going to create problems for nothing, we have a country to win. But football has changed, and it seems fair to me to give a right of scrutiny on our name, what it is partner. I'm not asking for much, I have the right to manage my career as I see fit, with the values ​​that I want to advocate. I don't want to revolutionize football, I won't succeed, that's not It's not my goal, it's not my fight."

Kylian Mbappé is a French football player from Bondy. He put on his cleats from the age of 6 in his hometown. In 2015, he joined AS Monaco, where he made his Ligue 1 debut. Since 2017, Kylian Mbappé has been playing as a striker at Paris Saint-Germain.

Born on December 20, 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, Kylian Mbappé comes from a family of athletes. His father, Wilfrid Mbappé Lottin is a former footballer turned Under-15 coach in Bondy and his mother, Fayza Lamari is a former handball player. Kylian Mbappé is of Cameroonian origin by his father and Algerian by his mother. Jirès Kembo Ekoko is raised by Kylian's parents. He also has a younger brother, Ethan.

Kylian Mbappé made his football debut in 2004 at AS Bondy. In 2011, he trained at the INF Clairefontaine center. The young player then left Bondy where he was educated and continued his studies in Rambouillet. At the end of his training, he joined the AS Monaco training center, which returned to Ligue 1. In 2014, Kylian Mbappé was selected for the France under-17 team and in 2016, he obtained his STMG baccalaureate.

On March 16, 2017, Kylian Mbappé was selected by Didier Deschamps for his first match for the France team. On March 25, he came into play against Luxembourg for his first selection. Kylian Mbappé scores his first goal in blue in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

On March 27, 2018, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest away scorer in the France team at just 19 years old. In the 2018 World Cup final, against Croatia, Kylian Mbappé scored the fourth blue goal and the match ended 4-2. At the end of this World Cup, he received the trophy of the "best young player" of the competition by FIFA. Euro 2021 will have been less successful for the tricolor player. Kylian Mbappé was the 5th shooter for the France team during the penalty shootout against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the European Nations Championship. A difficult position to assume since, all the other shooters having succeeded. The French striker chose to shoot on the right of the Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, author of a very big performance against the Blues and who released the decisive parade, confirming the elimination of the Blues. Kylian Mbappé remains today an indisputable starter with the Blues.

At the beginning of 2020, the CIES, the football observatory published the ranking of the most expensive players in the world. Kylian Mbappé tops this ranking with a valuation of 265 million euros. In 2019, he is the athlete who has won the most and the 36th highest paid athlete in the world. Kylian Mbappé's jersey flocking is the most popular for France team jerseys. His annual salary at PSG is also estimated at 17.5 million euros gross. With its extension in 2022, astronomical figures have been put forward, speaking of 300 million euros over three years and even a bonus of 300 million according to the Spanish media.

Kylian Mbappé is very discreet about his private life. Many rumors have appeared, lending him a relationship with several celebrities. Since the end of 2021, the player has appeared several times with Emma Smet without the two supporters mentioning a possible romance. They have since moved away.