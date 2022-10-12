Kylian Mbappé: the Mediapart revelations linked to the Frenchman's desire to leave?

MBAPPE. Announced on the departure by the Spanish and French press, Kylian Mbappé's entourage would have explained that there were extra sporting reasons around this decision, a link with the Mediapart investigation?

[Updated October 12, 2022 at 5:10 p.m.] What if Kylian Mbappé's initial desire was extra sporty? According to the French press and several journalists, the reason for the world champion's volte-face would be deeper than a simple "sporting betrayal" on a positioning or a choice on the part of the coach. The Mediapart revelations of Wednesday, October 12, contribute to this theory. The media, specialist in long investigations and "leaks", indicates that the PSG used a "digital army" around the director of communication at the time Jean-Martial Ribes (revelation not confirmed by the PSG) in particular to denigrate the world champion during various statements to the press.

The Paname Squad twitter account is notably incriminated by Mediapart in its article with two key examples. First, in March 2019, after rumors of a departure at the end of the season, the player explains in "Téléfoot" that he wants to stay at PSG. The Paname Squad account will take the opportunity a few minutes later to congratulate Mbappé for having "silenced the Madrid rumours", but by tackling him just after "Now, work in silence and be discreet. No need to say too much. We needs a response from the field." Secondly, when presenting the trophy for the best player in Ligue 1 in 2021, the pressure shot against PSG was also badly perceived and again, "the digital army" tried to influence the case. "I feel that maybe it's time to have more responsibilities. I hope maybe it will be at PSG, it would be with great pleasure. Or maybe it will be somewhere else." Paname Squad then posts an attack on the player: "The Parisian supporters love you a lot, you know that... You got your 'message' across tonight, and what timing!? If you could press like that on the pitch...

Little in verve in Reims last weekend (0-0), Kylian Mbappé was protected by his coach Christophe Galtier, who let it be known after the match that his striker was woozy and that he had to resolve to line up due to the absence of Messi and Neymar. "Obviously Kylian was a bit orphaned by Leo and Ney", justified the boss of the Parisian locker room, further ensuring that "Kylian came across a goalkeeper (Yehvann Diouf) who made a decisive save in his face-off. face".

Mbappé could also, according to Galtier, have benefited from more precision from Neymar, who finally came on during the game. saw good relations", defended the former Losc coach, referring to a "more interesting" second period, while PSG were outnumbered. "Unfortunately, Ney lacked a bit of accuracy", even dared the coach, visibly determined to defend Kylian Mbappé. Still, the estrangement between the two men seems deep.

Before the PSG - Benfica match, Luis Campos categorically denied all the rumours. "It's a categorical denial on our part. Whether he's happy or not, that's a question you have to ask him. It's a very personal question. I see Kylian working, said the leader Portuguese from Paris Saint-Germain at the microphone of RMC Sport. Kylian is an extraordinary professional. For example, he played sick in the last match in Reims, he made the effort for the team. I see Kylian arriving with his teammates, happy every day and with a huge desire to work."

In recent weeks, tensions have arisen around the positioning of Kylian Mbappé on the ground, with a pivotal role which he does not like and which would be contrary to the promises of PSG during the transfer window last summer. After the poor performance in Champagne on Saturday, Kylian Mbappé had also tweeted "Draw, meeting on Tuesday", before the hashtags "

On the sidelines of the meetings of the Blues this fall, Kylian Mbappé had launched a few spades at his direction, explaining that he felt better in the France team, because he had more freedom in his position. An attitude criticized by Emmanuel Petit on RMC. "In recent weeks, I find him off topic in his communication. I find that he is moving more and more from the central subject, which is the game and the field. He is making it more and more a personal matter", judged the former glory of the France team. "Yes, I hear rumors that promises have not been kept, but I want to tell him: 'Kylian, grow up, that's life.

Asked about this at a press conference before PSG – Benfica in the Champions League, Christophe Galtier wanted to put an end to the controversy. “We spoke a lot with Kylian at the start of the season and I had been very attentive to his statements after the France team, where he feels more comfortable in the animation offered and the way in which the sector is made up. offensive", he said, ready it seems to adapt the game configuration to his nugget, with "two attackers [...] so that Kylian can evolve in his preferential zone". Insufficient or too late words, no doubt, to coax the star.

At the end of the contract last year with PSG, Kylian Mbappé was insistently announced at Real Madrid for the rest of his career. But after reflection and perhaps a contract and more important promises from PSG, the world champion had finally decided to stay with the capital club, explaining that Paris had "always been his home". The ace. According to the revelations of Marca on Tuesday October 11, confirmed by the Parisian or RMC Sport, the French would already regret this decision. Despite the feeling of betrayal that Real Madrid and their supporters would have felt this summer, RMC Sport claimed that the Real Madrid track was not abandoned and that the Merengues still wanted to constitute a "madness" attack of here 2024.

RMC Sport also assured that the management of PSG, while acknowledging the departure of Kylian Mbappé, would like to avoid any bleeding. The fear of Parisian President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: "a stroke of pressure from the Mbappé clan to perhaps influence other players internally. He does not want to hear about a possible departure and refuses to fuel the controversy".