Kylian Mbappé: the Frenchman already wants to leave and regrets Real

MBAPPE. According to information from Marca, confirmed by Le Parisien, Kylian Mbappé would have asked to leave PSG in January or this summer.

New soap opera Kylian Mbappé? According to information from the Spanish daily Marca, which also quotes RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé would already like to leave the capital club as soon as the next transfer window or next summer and would even regret not having left for Real Madrid at the end of last season. The media explains that the world champion would have agreed to stay in Paris under "political" pressure. Information confirmed by Le Parisien which explains that the player would feel "betrayed by the management of the club, the president at the head, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, and the shareholder of the club, Qatar. The French daily also explains that "Luis Campos , the president's sports adviser, should also leave PSG under these conditions".

Marca explains that the relationship with PSG has been completely broken since the start of the season and the capital club has agreed to let the Frenchman leave because no "going back would be possible"... Provided he does not leave not at Real Madrid. The press explains that the only solution that would present itself to the native of Bondy would be the English club of Liverpool, already a contender in 2022 and which could be one of the few in 2023.

For the past few weeks, tensions have arisen around the positioning of Kylian Mbappé at PSG with a pivotal role that he does not like. Asked about this at a press conference before PSG – Benfica in the Champions League, Christophe Galtier wanted to put an end to the controversy. “We spoke a lot with Kylian at the start of the season and I had been very attentive to his statements after the France team where he feels more comfortable in the proposed animation and the way in which the offensive sector is made up. I don't know what was said to Kylian before I arrived, or when he extended with PSG, but it is certain that throughout the preparation, and even well before, we discussed with the president and Luis Campos on the vision of the offensive sector, to have another attacker with another profile to end up with two attackers regardless of the system so that Kylian can evolve in his preferential zone. playing in Reims, Kylian was sick, but there was the absence of Messi and Neymar was uncertain for muscular reasons and the sequence of matches. If there had been the possibility of having Neymar and Messi, surely Kylian would not have played. He played sick, tired in addition in a match which didn't turn out very well for us quickly so there was his reaction." Not sure that this calms the controversy because remember, during the matches of the French team, Kylian Mbappé had also launched a few peaks with the management of PSG explaining that he felt better in the French team because he had more freedom in his post.

Origin of Kylian Mbappé Kylian Mbappé is a French football player from Bondy. He put on his cleats from the age of 6 in his hometown. In 2015, he joined AS Monaco, where he made his Ligue 1 debut. Since 2017, Kylian Mbappé has been playing as a striker at Paris Saint-Germain.

Born on December 20, 1998 in the 19th arrondissement of Paris, Kylian Mbappé comes from a family of athletes. His father, Wilfrid Mbappé Lottin is a former footballer turned Under-15 coach in Bondy and his mother, Fayza Lamari is a former handball player. Kylian Mbappé is of Cameroonian origin by his father and Algerian by his mother. Jirès Kembo Ekoko is raised by Kylian's parents. He also has a younger brother, Ethan.

Kylian Mbappé made his football debut in 2004 at AS Bondy. In 2011, he trained at the INF Clairefontaine center. The young player then left Bondy where he was educated and continued his studies in Rambouillet. At the end of his training, he joined the AS Monaco training center, which returned to Ligue 1. In 2014, Kylian Mbappé was selected for the France under-17 team and in 2016, he obtained his STMG baccalaureate.

On March 16, 2017, Kylian Mbappé was selected by Didier Deschamps for his first match for the France team. On March 25, he came into play against Luxembourg for his first selection. Kylian Mbappé scores his first goal in blue in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Netherlands.

On March 27, 2018, Kylian Mbappé became the youngest away scorer in the France team at just 19 years old. In the 2018 World Cup final, against Croatia, Kylian Mbappé scored the fourth blue goal and the match ended 4-2. At the end of this World Cup, he received the trophy of the "best young player" of the competition by FIFA. Euro 2021 will have been less successful for the tricolor player. Kylian Mbappé was the 5th shooter for the France team during the penalty shootout against Switzerland in the round of 16 of the European Nations Championship. A difficult position to assume since, all the other shooters having succeeded. The French striker chose to shoot on the right of the Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer, author of a very big performance against the Blues and who released the decisive parade, confirming the elimination of the Blues. Kylian Mbappé remains today an indisputable starter with the Blues.

Kylian Mbappé "decided not to take part in the photo session planned" Tuesday, September 20 with the France team after the Federation's refusal to "modify the convention" of the image rights of the players, a-t- he said Monday in a press release sent to AFP. It was not until a press release and the start of a new controversy that the FFF finally accepted the dialogue between the world champion and his teammates, proving the very big influence of the PSG striker.

The FFF "undertakes to revise" the convention on image rights binding it to the Blues "as soon as possible", she announced at 9 p.m. before indicating that "The FFF is delighted to work the outlines of a new agreement which will allow it to ensure its interests while taking into consideration the legitimate concerns and convictions expressed unanimously by its players"

If Noël Le Graët quickly folded, it was because the president had planned to see the executives on this subject during the day. Accompanied by François Vasseur, the marketing director of the FFF, but also Kylian Mbappé, Hugo Lloris (withdrawal and replaced by Lafont but remained for the occasion), Raphaël Varane and Didier Deschamps. the president very quickly understood that nothing had progressed on this important subject of the agreement and that several executives were beginning to lose patience. According to various witnesses quoted by several media including Le Figaro, the president of the FFF took the lead in leading the debates, before waiting for the return of the players who quickly decided to validate this agreement and who requested a press release from the FFF. to make sure things are progressing

At the beginning of 2020, the CIES, the football observatory published the ranking of the most expensive players in the world. Kylian Mbappé tops this ranking with a valuation of 265 million euros. In 2019, he is the athlete who has won the most and the 36th highest paid athlete in the world. Kylian Mbappé's jersey flocking is the most popular for France team jerseys. His annual salary at PSG is also estimated at 17.5 million euros gross. With its extension in 2022, astronomical figures have been put forward, speaking of 300 million euros over three years and even a bonus of 300 million according to the Spanish media.

Kylian Mbappé is very discreet about his private life. Many rumors have appeared, lending him a relationship with several celebrities. Since the end of 2021, the player has appeared several times with Emma Smet without the two supporters mentioning a possible romance. They have since moved away.