Kylian Mbappé: PSG denies departure, French silent

MBAPPE. Despite information from Marca, Le Parisien, RMC Sport this Tuesday, October 12... PSG says the Frenchman has no intention of leaving.

[Updated October 12, 2022 at 9:26 a.m.] Who is playing the jargon in the new Kylian Mbappé "case"? On Tuesday, the Spanish daily Marca dropped a bombshell announcing that the French international already wanted to leave next January, feeling betrayed by the leaders and his pivotal role which he absolutely does not appreciate. During the pre-match PSG - Benfica, counting for the 4th day of the Champions League, Luis Campos, also involved in the rumors, spoke, indicating that Kylian Mbappé never announced his desire to leave in January. , without really omitting a deep desire to leave the attacker.

"It's a categorical denial on our part. Whether he's happy or not, that's a question you have to ask him. It's a very personal question. I see Kylian working, said the leader Portuguese from Paris Saint-Germain at the microphone of RMC Sport. Kylian is an extraordinary professional. For example, he played sick in the last match in Reims, he made the effort for the team. I see Kylian arriving with his teammates, happy every day and with a huge desire to work."

Problem, most of the French media confirm the wish of departure of the French, his relatives indicating that the context around him was no longer bearable and that the reason was beyond the athlete. Marca explains that Kylian Mbappé's relationship with PSG has been completely broken since the start of the season.

Little in verve in Reims last weekend (0-0), Kylian Mbappé was protected by his coach Christophe Galtier, who let it be known after the match that his striker was woozy and that he had to resolve to line up due to the absence of Messi and Neymar. "Obviously Kylian was a bit orphaned by Leo and Ney", justified the boss of the Parisian locker room, further ensuring that "Kylian came across a goalkeeper (Yehvann Diouf) who made a decisive save in his face-off. face".

Mbappé could also, according to Galtier, have benefited from more precision from Neymar, who finally came on during the game. saw good relations", defended the former Losc coach, referring to a "more interesting" second period, while PSG were outnumbered. "Unfortunately, Ney lacked a bit of accuracy", even dared the coach, visibly determined to defend Kylian Mbappé. Still, the estrangement between the two men seems deep.

In recent weeks, tensions have arisen around the positioning of Kylian Mbappé on the ground, with a pivotal role which he does not like and which would be contrary to the promises of PSG during the transfer window last summer. After the poor performance in Champagne on Saturday, Kylian Mbappé had also tweeted "Draw, meeting on Tuesday", before the hashtags "

On the sidelines of the meetings of the Blues this fall, Kylian Mbappé had launched a few spades at his direction, explaining that he felt better in the France team, because he had more freedom in his position. An attitude criticized by Emmanuel Petit on RMC. "In recent weeks, I find him off topic in his communication. I find that he is moving more and more from the central subject, which is the game and the field. He is making it more and more a personal matter", judged the former glory of the France team. "Yes, I hear rumors that promises have not been kept, but I want to tell him: 'Kylian, grow up, that's life.

Asked about this at a press conference before PSG – Benfica in the Champions League, Christophe Galtier wanted to put an end to the controversy. “We spoke a lot with Kylian at the start of the season and I had been very attentive to his statements after the France team, where he feels more comfortable in the animation offered and the way in which the sector is made up. offensive", he said, ready it seems to adapt the game configuration to his nugget, with "two attackers [...] so that Kylian can evolve in his preferential zone". Insufficient or too late words, no doubt, to coax the star.

At the end of the contract last year with PSG, Kylian Mbappé was insistently announced at Real Madrid for the rest of his career. But after reflection and perhaps a contract and more important promises from PSG, the world champion had finally decided to stay with the capital club, explaining that Paris had "always been his home". The ace. According to the revelations of Marca on Tuesday October 11, confirmed by the Parisian or RMC Sport, the French would already regret this decision. Despite the feeling of betrayal that Real Madrid and their supporters would have felt this summer, RMC Sport claimed that the Real Madrid track was not abandoned and that the Merengues still wanted to constitute a "madness" attack of here 2024.

RMC Sport also assured that the management of PSG, while acknowledging the departure of Kylian Mbappé, would like to avoid any bleeding. The fear of Parisian President Nasser Al-Khelaïfi: "a stroke of pressure from the Mbappé clan to perhaps influence other players internally. He does not want to hear about a possible departure and refuses to fuel the controversy".