Kyiv - Rennes: time, TV channel... match info

Leader of Group F tied with Fenerbahçe, Rennes can take an option on qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League against Dynamo kyiv. Follow with us the match live commented.

With the exception of Paris Saint-Germain, in recent years, French clubs have often looked gray in the middle of the week, unable to chain all three and keep up with the pace imposed by the European Cup. Often, they lowered their flag on the continent, preferring to focus on national contests, an essential springboard to…Europe. A vicious circle that the people of Rennes are striving to break. Under the leadership of Bruno Genesio, the Bretons have made their revolution. The most attacking team in France last season, they have not denied their principles and continue to grow. After a bumpy start to the season with an entry defeat against Lorient, the Rennais have closed ranks to the point of having erased the word "defeat" from their vocabulary. Indeed, since August 24 and a trip to Lens, Genesio's men are undefeated. That is nine consecutive matches, during which they have often imposed their idea of ​​the game. This weekend, they made short work of a helpless FC Nantes in the face of the repeated offensives of their regional rivals. The result was a wide and deserved victory (3-0), adding one more brick to an increasingly imposing wall of confidence.

Victories and positive results that follow one another and contribute to creating a virtuous dynamic. And this can be seen in Europe where, freed from the weight of Ligue 1, Terrier and company are finally having fun. In three matches, they have only conceded a draw in a frumpy match against Fenerbahçe (2-2). Last week against Dynamo kyiv, they were sovereign at home. If the victory took shape in the last moments thanks to Désiré Doué, it suffered no challenge as the Bretons multiplied the chances (21 shots to 7). Alone to miss the realism, a detail that will have to be taken care of to approach the sequel more calmly. This sequel is the knockout stages of the Europa League towards which the Bretons can take a step further, this Thursday evening, in Krakow against the same Ukrainians. Indeed, with 7 points, a win coupled with a draw or a loss for Larnaca against Fenerbahçe would be enough to qualify them for the spring, where their adventure ended last season. A taste of unfinished business that they intend to erase, as they have done with their European apprehensions. For this, it will be necessary to put the same ingredients as in recent weeks, namely perfect cohesion and percussion in attack. A sector where doubts no longer exist, the Rennais having scored at least once in each of their last 12 matches. For kyiv, the equation promises to be as elementary as it is complex to solve. Their salvation will only pass through their ability to offensively limit the Gouiri, Terrier, Tait, Bourigeaud, Sulemana and other Kalimuendo. Last week, the Ukrainians were almost there, at least on the scoreboard. They will be able to find an extra soul by drawing on their desire to make their people at war proud and to keep a hope of European spring, they who lie in last place in Group B with three defeats in three matches.

The Group B match between Dynamo kyiv and Rennes counting for the 4th day of the Europa League will start around 6:45 p.m., near the Municipal stadium in Braga.

BetClic : Dynamo Kiev : 4,70 / Nul : 3,65 / Rennes : 1,75

Dynamo Kiev : Boyko - Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Popov, Dubinchak - Buyalskiy, Sydorchuk ©, Shepelev - Tsygankov, Besedin, Kabayev.

Rennes: Assignon, Rodon, Theate, Meling – Majer, Ugochukwu, Tait – Bourigeaud©, Gouiri, Terrier.