Knife attack kills 5 at school in Spain, attacker aged 14

A 14-year-old student stabbed three teachers and two of his classmates at a school in Cádiz, Spain. The teenager was arrested, but did not explain his actions.

Three teachers and two students stabbed. The scene took place in a Spanish high school in Jerez de la Frontera, near the city of Cádiz, in Andalusia. A 14-year-old student, attending the Elena García Armada Secondary Education Institute (IES), suspected of being the author of the violence, was arrested by the police, but has still not spoken on aggression.

It is around 8:25 a.m., and the class has only started a few minutes ago, when the arrested student takes “knives” out of his bag according to the Spanish press agency EFE. He first threatened a student near him from behind by shouting "I'm going to kill you" before targeting everyone present and injuring his biology teacher in the eye, according to El Pais. The attacker also allegedly attacked the students and the teacher in the class opposite his. The report shows five injured: three teachers and two students. The teacher hit in the eye is the most seriously injured, she was hospitalized and must undergo surgery, while the four other victims were treated by emergency services in different medical centers for more or less serious injuries. . According to the account of a student present during the attack in the local newspaper, one of his classmates was hit in the forearm and one of the teachers received a "blow to the head".

The 14-year-old teenager was able to be restrained by teachers and was arrested by the police on the third floor of the school. He has since been taken into custody, but has not explained his actions to investigators. He must be presented to the juvenile prosecutor's office and his age must be verified because he does not incur the same sanctions or the same penalties if he is over or under 14 years old, RTVE reported.

The EFE indicates that the student was "very angry" and sat at the back of the class when he took two knives out of his bag, kitchen knives according to El Pais. The suspect, however, is not known to have violent or problematic behavior, he is only described as "often alone". A teenager attending school presented the attacker as a “very diligent” and “intelligent” student but subject to constant mockery from his classmates. The Ministry of Education of the government of Andalusia, however, indicated that there were no reports of cases of harassment in the high school where the attack took place, according to Europa Press: “There were previously no no problem of lack of coexistence, of conflict, nothing, absolutely nothing.”

If the student was restrained and the attack only lasted a few minutes, the entire school was evacuated and the students were returned to their parents. Classes were suspended for the rest of the day. The police must search the entire building.