Knife attack in Paris: what we know about the events

This Saturday, February 3, a man with a knife attacked several people at Gare de Lyon. One of his victims was seriously injured and is currently in the operating room. Placed in police custody, the alleged perpetrator of the attack presents psychiatric disorders.

Several people were injured by a man with a knife this Saturday, February 3, at Gare de Lyon. The alleged perpetrator of the attack allegedly set fire to his backpack before attempting to attack a woman who was walking away from him. Then, he allegedly pulled out a knife, hit an elderly man in the abdomen and head with a hammer. The seriously injured victim has a life-threatening condition and is currently in the operating room, explains Le Figaro. A second man then pushed the attacker to the ground before being joined by three other people who intervened to help neutralize him. Two of these people were slightly injured.

The national police railway brigade quickly arrested Kossogue S., a 32-year-old man of Malian origin with Italian identity papers, explains Le Figaro before adding that he is described by a police source as “ having a homeless profile”, who “showed no signs of religiosity” and that he “was found in possession of medication for psychiatric pathologies”. An investigation into attempted assassination was opened and entrusted to the Paris judicial police, reports Le Monde. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said it was under observation. Placed in police custody, the man should be subject to a psychiatric examination.

The attack caused disruptions to train traffic and public transport passing through Gare de Lyon this Saturday morning, according to Le Figaro. But now, if hall 3 is still closed to travelers, guarded by a large military and police force, in the rest of the station, the situation has returned to “normal” and trains are shown on time.