Knife attack in Paris: Gare de Lyon suspect again placed in police custody

After being deemed unfit to remain in police custody on Saturday evening, the alleged perpetrator of the Gare de Lyon knife attack was finally placed in police custody again this Sunday, February 4. The man arrested for injuring three people, one of whom was seriously injured, is interviewed again by investigators.

Placed in police custody, after hearings and an examination of his mental state, the alleged perpetrator of the Gare de Lyon attack was released and “taken care of by the psychiatric infirmary of the police headquarters”. According to the JDD, the 32-year-old man, of Malian origin and holder of an Italian residence permit, was once again placed in police custody this Sunday, February 4, and is being questioned by investigators.

Arrested on Saturday February 3 for injuring three people with a knife and a hammer at the Gare de Lyon in Paris, the suspect presents psychiatric disorders, which he himself reported to the police. order. The Paris police chief, Laurent Nuñez, reported that "a certain number of medications which prove that he is actually under treatment" were found on him, details Franceinfo. The motivations of the suspect described as “having a homeless profile”, who “showed no signs of religiosity” are extremely unclear. An investigation into attempted assassination was opened and entrusted to the Paris judicial police. Laurent Nuñez clarified that “at this stage, there is no element” that points to a terrorist act. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office said it remained under observation.

According to information known to date, the suspect attracted the attention of passers-by when he set his backpack on fire. He then tried to attack a woman who was walking away from him. Then, he allegedly pulled out a knife, hit an elderly man in the abdomen and head with a hammer. The seriously injured victim has a serious prognosis, explains Le Figaro. A second man then pushed the attacker to the ground before being joined by three other people who intervened to help neutralize him. Two of these people were slightly injured. The Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, thanked “those who controlled the perpetrator of this unbearable act.”