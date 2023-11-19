Knife attack in Crépol in Drôme: who are the attackers who left one dead and several injured?

A brawl that took place in Crépol in the Drôme left one person dead during the night from Saturday to Sunday, November 19.

The town of Crépol located in the Drôme department is still in shock after a stabbing attack which left many injured and one death. 350 young people gathered at the village hall for a ball organized on Saturday, November 18 in the evening.

During the evening, a group of around ten people interrupted the event after injuring the security guard present at the entrance to the room with a knife. The Valence prosecutor, Laurent Caigny, explained to AFP that a general brawl took place following this intrusion.

The ten people behind the attack are still on the run, no arrests have been made by the police but an investigation for "homicide and attempted homicide by an organized gang" has been opened, as communicated by Mr Caigny . The investigation was entrusted to the Research Section of the Grenoble gendarmerie.

The prosecutor also raised the fact that this attack could have been premeditated by the perpetrators, evoking the probability of “a score to be settled with someone”. Doubt nevertheless remains about the motivations for this attack. The perpetrators could therefore be young people who knew the partying teenagers, who came there for a dispute, but no hypothesis seems excluded at this stage and the identity of the attackers has not yet been made public.

Following the brawl, firefighters intervened around 2 a.m. and, according to the authorities, counted a little more than twenty people taken care of. Among them, seventeen suffered bruises and two young people, aged 28 and 23, were urgently hospitalized.

The victim who died after the attack was a young man named Thomas, 16 years old. The latter died as a result of a “stab wound” to the heart and then to the throat, as indicated by the Dauphiné Libéré, while he was being rushed by helicopter to Lyon hospital. The rugby club to which the victim was a member, RC Romans-Péage, expressed its grief and support on social media in a Facebook post published on Sunday, November 19.

Mattéo, a classmate and rugby companion of Thomas, confided this Monday, November 20 to BFMTV that his missing friend was known for his generosity and sympathy, “always there for others”. The young man, who did not go to the party on Saturday evening, dreads the return to high school marked by the absence of his friend.