Karine Le Marchand in support of farmers, a croissant collection launched

The star host of Love is in the Meadow, Karine Le Marchand is helping farmers this Monday in Paris. She publicly showed her support on social networks, joined the movement and launched a croissant collection.

Known for her commitment to the agricultural world, the host of the cult show “L’amour est dans le pré” decided to come to the aid of farmers. Faced with the cry from the heart of the profession, and the numerous blockages and demonstrations, Karine Le Marchand had promised, this weekend, to "get on the tractors" with them in order to support the movement.

“I only have one word” she said this Sunday, June 28. Something promised, something due: Karine Le Marchand arrives this afternoon on board a scooter on one of the blockages on the outskirts of Paris to give strength to the farmers present on site.

"Thank them very much for supporting us and for their generosity with their croissants. Know that this will please the farmers present, because a croissant at 1.20 euros is perhaps nothing for a Parisian, but we cannot not treat yourself to one every week" shares the host on the social network Instagram. A message of thanks from one of the farmers in contact with her, we imagine.

Karine Le Marchand even organized a croissant collection on social networks. “The croissant is symbolic because it is made with flour, butter and milk. French flour and butter we really need” she said on her Instagram account. This Monday, the M6 ​​presenter indicated that she had already collected 100 croissants during a “first stop”. “100 more croissants” we can read in the following story. “We bring the croissants, the smile, and the music” she concludes this Monday afternoon.