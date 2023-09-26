Kadidiatou Diani's complaint to PSG: what we know

Former PSG striker Kadidiatou Diani reportedly filed a complaint at the end of June 2023 against Didier Ollé-Nicolle. According to Le Parisien, she blames her former coach for acts of sexual assault which allegedly occurred in 2021.

New thunderclap in the women's section of PSG. According to revelations from Le Parisien, Wednesday September 27, the former club striker, recently arrived at Olympique Lyonnais, would have filed a complaint against her former coach, Didier Ollé-Nicolle. After the attack on Kheira Hamraoui, potentially sponsored by her teammate Aminata Diallo, PSG finds itself once again in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Aged 28, Kadidiatou Diani, according to various consistent sources from Le Parisien, filed a complaint at the end of June 2023 for two acts of sexual assault dating back to August 2021. One of them occurred on August 19. That day, the PSG players on training in the United States had just attended a baseball match. According to Kadidiatou Diani, Didier Ollé-Nicolle allegedly touched the buttocks of several players when they got on the bus with a miniature baseball bat. Kadidiatou Diani would be one of the women concerned, but would have preferred to say nothing at the time.

The other fact predates that of the miniature baseball bat, according to Le Parisien, which was able to read the complaint in question. It would have occurred at the beginning of August, during half-time of a friendly match being played in Toulouse. That day, the coach allegedly put a hand on Kadidiatou Diani's buttocks as the players left the locker room. A gesture of encouragement? Not for the attacker.