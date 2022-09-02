Julian Alaphilippe: "too fair" for the Worlds

ALAPHILIPPE. According to his manager, Julian Alaphilippe should be too fair to compete in the Worlds in Australia.

Victim of a dislocated shoulder during the 11th stage of the Vuelta after a fall, Julian Alaphilippe should not be able to compete in the World Cycling Championships and retain his title of world champion for the third consecutive time. If he does not have a broken collarbone, he still needs a recovery period of several days, as explained by his general manager Patrick Lefévère. "Best-case scenario he will be back on his bike in a fortnight. For the World Championships it will probably be too tight, but he may be able to prepare in time for the Tour of Lombardy and the races. Italian."

The year is really black for the Frenchman. After a heavy fall on Liège Bastogne Liège which cost him his participation in the Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe was getting back in shape and preparing for the Worlds by putting his leader, the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, into orbit. "It's bad luck for Julian (Alaphilippe), he's seen more hospitals than he's raced this year," explained the Quick Step manager.

Short biography of Julian Alaphilippe Born on June 11, 1992, in Saint-Amand-Montrond, Julian Alaphilippe grew up in Cher and then in Allier, with his parents, Jacques (who died on June 27) and Catherine, who then gave birth to two other boys, Bryan and Leo. He took his first license with the club l'Entente Cycliste Montmarault-Montluçon. The young cyclist first flourished in cyclo-cross, a discipline where he became junior world vice-champion in 2010, before a serious knee injury slowed his progress. He then signed for three years in the Army team, in Continental pro. In 2012 and 2013, he became French cyclo-cross champion, which allowed him to sign a contract with Etixx-IHNed, reserve team Omega Pharma-Quick-Step. Alaphilippe made his professional debut in 2014, the year he won his first victory, during the last stage of the Tour de l'Ain. In 2015, the Frenchman revealed himself to the general public by taking second place in the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, behind Alejandro Valverde. The following year, he participated in his first Tour de France, during which he slipped into a few breakaways in the mountains. During the road race at the Rio Olympics, he seemed the strongest, but a fall close to the finish destroyed his chances of a gold medal (4th). After a podium in Milan-San Remo and the Tour of Lombardy, Alaphilippe won a mountain stage in the 2017 Vuelta. stages and the jersey of the best climber on the Tour de France, stage victories on the Critérium du Dauphiné, at the Tour of the Basque Country... In 2019, he copiously garnished his prize list by winning his first "Monument", in this case Milan-San Remo, but also a new Flèche Wallonne, the Strade Bianche, two stages of Tirreno-Adriatico, a stage of Dauphiné... but also and above all by carrying out a Tour de France of great beauty, during which for a long time he was on par with the best, wore the yellow jersey for 14 days, won two stage victories, the prize for combativeness and fifth place in the final general classification. In 2020, after a successful Tour de France ( one victory, yellow jersey for three days), he obtained the Grail by becoming world cycling champion on September 27, at Imola. He was then less successful in the classics but still managed to win the Flèche Brabançonne.

Julian Alaphilippe counts four participations in the Tour de France. The Frenchman started on the Grande Boucle in 2016, with a bit of bad luck, as he was fighting for a stage victory towards Culoz, before a mechanical incident deprived him of a first success. He finished 41st overall, having worn the best youngster's white jersey for five days. In 2018, he returned to the French roads, after a withdrawal following a knee operation in 2017. Then in full possession of his means, he won the stage at the top of Grand-Bornand then the one arriving in Bagnères de Luchon . Thanks to his two successes and a great fighting spirit in the passes, the puncheur also won the polka dot jersey for the best climber. In 2019, Alaphilippe lives a dream Tour de France: he wins two stages, including the individual time trial in Pau, and spends a total of 14 days in yellow, before giving up his leader's tunic at two days of arrival in Paris. His supporters even dream, for a time, of a final victory, but the Auvergne rider finally finishes in 5th place in the final general classification, also being rewarded with the prize for combativeness. In 2020, the Auvergnat starts again on the same bases by winning the 2nd stage and by endorsing the yellow jersey which it will wear for three days. After losing his tunic on penalty, Alaphilippe falls into line, which does not prevent him from going on the offensive on numerous occasions. A way for him to prepare for the world cycling championship scheduled a few weeks later...

Sunday September 27, 2020, Julian Alaphilippe became the ninth road cycling world champion at Imola in Italy, the first since Laurent Brochard in 1997. After winning the race, the native of Saint-Amand-Montrond said: "C It was my career dream. I've been so close so many times but I've never even been on the podium." In 2021, Alaphilippe did it again in Leuven, Belgium, retaining his World Championship title. In history, only six riders had achieved the feat of keeping the rainbow jersey for at least one more year, Julian Alaphilippe is the first Frenchman to achieve it, even if this performance was not really planned: "I know what it's like to spend a year in the rainbow jersey. I just wanted to do well and work for the team. It wasn't planned, I didn't think I would be. able to hold."

In high demand, Julian Alaphilippe finally decided to extend his contract with the Belgian team Deceuninck - Quick-Step at the beginning of June 2019, for a period of 2 years. While several media were advancing an offer of several million euros from Ineos, the puncher accepted the offer from his manager Patrick Lefévère. We do not know the exact amount of his salary increase, but the French would have, according to the newspaper L'Equipe, a salary included estimated at 2.3 million euros, which would make Alaphilippe the best French runner remunerated at the time, ahead of Thibaut Pinot (2 million euros).

Very discreet about his private life for a very long time, Julian Alaphilippe now forms a rather media couple with Marion Rousse, a former professional cyclist, now a consultant on France TV and also deputy director of the Tour de la Provence. The young woman, who was in a relationship from 2008 to 2019 with Tony Gallopin, another French cyclist, confided in the subject of this new relationship, on April 17, in the columns of Parisian. "No matter my private life. I will always do my job the same and that's the most important thing for me, she said. In life, the priority, of course, is to be happy, we are, That's all I can say". The day before, Julian Alaphilippe had notably insisted, in L'Equipe, on the "chance" he had to share confinement with the former champion, in Andorra: "She is really adorable, she supports me, encourages me, a guy like me who is hyperactive, who needs to get some fresh air often". Julian Alaphilippe and Marion Rousse also announced at the end of January 2021 that they were expecting their first child.