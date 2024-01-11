Jubillar affair: verifications requested after a mysterious phone call

The Toulouse public prosecutor's office will ask that new elements be examined in the case of the murder of Delphine Jubillar, whose husband is implicated. A decision that comes following a mysterious phone call.

The Toulouse public prosecutor's office announced on Friday January 12 that it was requesting that new elements be examined in the case of the murder of Delphine Jubillar. Thursday January 18, the day on which the Toulouse Court of Appeal will have to examine the validity of the referral of Cédric Jubillar, suspected of the murder of his wife, to the Assize Court, additional information will be required by the prosecution. “I confirm to you that the general prosecutor's office has made requisitions requesting additional information,” declared the general prosecutor of Toulouse, Franck Rastoul.

These checks deemed necessary concern a telephone call between an inmate of the central prison of Lannemezan (Hautes-Pyrénées) and his mother, of which La Dépêche du Midi became aware. The discussion raises some questions about the Jubillar affair. During this exchange, which dates from November 22, the inmate discusses the murder of Delphine Jubillar with his mother who tells him that the victim's husband should be tried for her murder. "But there is no evidence, no proof... And Sofiane, and Sébastien and Mathieu, they don't know them!", the detainee would have expressed, according to a source close to the case at BFMTV. “Ah! if they knew…”, replied the mother.

The discussion lasts a total of 5 to 6 minutes, according to La Dépêche du Midi, and this exchange lasts just over ten seconds. But the prosecution believes that these elements could contribute to bringing new information to the file. Cédric Jubillar, who has always proclaimed his innocence, has been imprisoned since June 18, 2021. “After having written in the indictment order that Cédric Jubillar was guilty of the murder of his wife, this is the demonstration that justice is seeking still the truth three years later", declared the lawyers of Delphine Jubillar's husband. The victim's body has never been found since she was reported missing by her husband on December 16, 2020.