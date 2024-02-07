Jubillar affair: this new testimony which offers another lead to investigators

This Thursday, February 8, the Toulouse Court of Appeal ordered additional information regarding the hearing of a last-minute witness.

Investigations into the disappearance of Delphine Jubillar, a nurse who disappeared on December 15, 2020 in Cagnac-les-Mines in Tarn, will finally be relaunched. On January 18, the Toulouse Court of Appeal assessed this possibility which was confirmed this Thursday, February 8. The investigating chamber ordered this Thursday “additional information” concerning the hearing of a last-minute witness. The witness in question could hold information crucial to the case.

According to information from Le Figaro, this witness claims to know the location of Delphine Jubillar's body. According to the media, this witness contacted a gendarme from the investigation unit dedicated to the case who then informed the courts. A source close to the case declared to Le Figaro that "according to this witness, the body of Delphine Jubillar would be buried not far from a house under construction. He justifies this indication in particular by the fact that, shortly after the events, an excavator from this site went missing and was never found.”

The main suspect in this investigation is the victim's husband, Cédric Jubillar, who was indicted for "murder of a spouse" in June 2021 but who has maintained his innocence since the start of the case. The 36-year-old painter-plasterer has been in pre-trial detention at the Seysses remand prison, near Toulouse, since June 18, 2021.

According to La Dépêche du Midi, the discovery of a telephone conversation also led to the reopening of the case. This is an exchange between an inmate incarcerated in the same prison as Mr. Jubillar. The conversation allegedly took place on November 22, 2023 between the 33-year-old inmate and his mother who told him that the nurse's husband should be tried for his wife's crime. During this discussion, three first names surfaced. La Dépêche du Midi relays part of this exchange: "But there is no proof, no proof... And Sofiane, and Sébastien and Mathieu, they don't know them! Ah! if they knew... ", her mother responds on the phone, with a slight smile."

Two of the first names mentioned by the detainee have already appeared in the file. As La Dépêche specifies, the public prosecutor's office considered that these elements would make it possible to provide new information and get closer to the truth. In an investigation where the only suspect, Cédric Jubillar, proclaims his innocence supported by his lawyers and in which no crime scene, neither body, nor confession, nor witness has been identified.