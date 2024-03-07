Joshua - Ngannou: time, TV channel... How to follow the fight live

The crazy week of combat sports continues this Friday evening with the fight between Joshua and Ngannou

After the fight between Doumbè and Baki and before that of Saint-Denis against Poirier, the world of combat sports awaits another shock, that between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou. At the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), the two fighters will engage in a huge battle. Franco-Cameroonian Francis Ngannou is participating in his second boxing fight, after his split decision defeat against Tyson Fury in October 2023.

For his second meeting, the former MMA star is up against very heavy stuff again with the British Anthony Joshua, Olympic champion in 2012 and multi-time heavyweight world champion. As usual, the two boxers engaged in a small declaration battle. Anthony Joshua explained he wanted to 'knock out' his opponent. “I am the one who will take his soul,” Francis Ngannou replied.

The fight will take place on the night of Friday March 8 to Saturday March 9, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

The match between the two is not expected to start until 12:10 a.m. (French time) on the night of Friday March 8 to Saturday March 9

The fight will be broadcast on the paid platform DAZN, which will begin its evening broadcast at 4:20 p.m. (French time). A subscription to DAZN will be required to view the duel. You will even have to pay €19.99 more just for the evening.