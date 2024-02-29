Jordan Bardella: what program for Europeans? And what results in the polls?

Jordan Bardella will lead the National Rally list in the next European elections. He advocates a conservative line based on immigration control and national preference.

By declaring himself head of the RN list for Europeans, Jordan Bardella, elected president of the party more than a year ago, is continuing his emancipation. He is no longer in the shadows, but alongside Marine Le Pen with a clear objective: to arrive first on election night on June 9. The June 2024 deadline is for him another step in his rise.

Since his first election to the Strasbourg Parliament in 2019, everything has changed for Jordan Bardella: at the time already propelled to the top of the list, he was chaperoned by Marine Le Pen, the real boss of the campaign. Five years later, Jordan Bardella was elected president of the National Rally at the same time as he gained notoriety and established himself as a feared opponent during televised debates.

The June Europeans thus promise to be his first real campaign in his name. He wants to set his own pace within the party. His campaign is essentially carried out on the ground, chaining popular events such as his visit to the Agricultural Show and advocating proximity with voters like Marine Le Pen's campaign for the 2022 presidential elections. accompany him to his first campaign meeting on March 3 in Marseille.

The head of the RN list for the European elections presented, on February 29, a “tricolor strategy” with a view to the European elections. Among his struggles: translating European issues into the daily lives of the French. The main issue for which he wants “new and special conditions” is free movement in the Schengen area, a subject directly linked to European migration policy. The RN candidate wants it to be “exclusively reserved” for European nationals. The single market is also part of his program, claiming to be able to “favor our businesses at national level”.

This dual European and national issue is part of the program of the far-right party which aims to repeat the performance of five years ago by arriving first in the European elections on June 9. A hypothesis hitherto accredited by all surveys. The National Rally is at the top of voting intentions for the European elections, according to an RTL poll. With 30% of voting intentions, the list led by Jordan Bardella is more than 10 points ahead of that supported by Renaissance, Horizons and Modem, which only garners 18% of voting intentions. In third position, Raphaël Glucksmann, for the left (11%). The EELV list (7%) is at the same level as LFI (7%). On the right, the Republican list would obtain 8% of the vote and that of Reconquest 6%.