Jordan Bardella's Letter to Farmers: A Message and a Premonition

Jordan Bardella published an open letter to French farmers this Monday, January 29.

After a first week of demonstrations across France and announcements from the Prime Minister deemed insufficient by farmers, the agricultural profession intends to maintain its actions at the start of the week. While farmers continue their blocking actions in France and around Paris, the president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, published this Monday an “open letter to the farmers of France” where he declares: “France loves you, it loves you look, she supports you.”

In his letter, Mr. Bardella expressed his support for what he calls a “peasant revolt.” Invited this Monday morning on RMC-BFMTV, he also affirmed that he shares the anger felt by the agricultural profession against "the wall of standards, regulatory asphyxiation and unfair competition imposed by the government and the European Union". To which he added that “we will not solve the problems of French agriculture with those who created them”.

The letter from the president of the far-right party also denounces the government's actions, he writes: "Gabriel Attal's announcements remain largely insufficient, and his communication amounts to schizophrenia, as it goes in the opposite direction to what the government has defended for 7 years.” According to Mr. Bardella, recent protest events testify to “a France that does not want to die”.

The MEP's open letter concludes with praise for agriculture: "Agriculture has forged French power, it has shaped our landscapes, it has shaped France. Agriculture is not only a strategic sector for the future of the country or the guarantee of our food autonomy: it is the beating heart of France, it is an inestimable part of our national identity. Hearts up! The victory of reason and common sense is near", writes -he, as if to anticipate, by premonition, a victory in the European elections and another which would allow the RN to govern France.

The message conveyed in this letter largely takes up the ideas defended by Marine Le Pen during a trip this Sunday, January 28 to a farm located in the North, as recalled by RMC-BFMTV.