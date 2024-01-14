Jordan Bardella makes fun of LR and calls on its members to join the RN

During his greetings to the press on Monday, the president of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, tackled the LR who are joining the Macron camp and invited voters who would not wish to follow this path to join the RN.

The reshuffle continues to provoke reactions, and more particularly the thunderous arrival of Rachida Dati at Culture. This Monday, January 15, in his wishes to the press, Jordan Bardella, the president of the National Rally, did not miss the opportunity to make a spicy reference to say the least. While the 2024 European elections are already on everyone's minds, a poll by the Elabe institute for La Tribune Dimanche reveals that the presidential camp is currently 10.5 points behind the RN. An advance therefore for Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right party list in the elections, who has not hidden his intentions to siphon off the votes of the Republicans recently weakened by the departure of one of their figures: Rachida Dati.

The president of the National Rally did not hesitate to take the case of the new Minister of Culture as an example to point out the fall of what was once the presidential camp. “Rachida Dati said that Macronism brought together the traitors of the left and the right: her rallying wonderfully illustrates the strength of conviction of a right whose voters see every day the dissolution in the acid of power,” he said. he sharply tackled.

For Jordan Bardella, there is not the slightest doubt: “The Republicans have no other option than to split in two.” Faced with this inevitability, few options are ultimately available to those who have not yet taken the step of joining Macronie. Also, the president of the National Rally invited Republican voters who would "not want to line up behind Emmanuel Macron" to join his party. The results of the European elections, which will be held from June 6 to 9, should quickly tell us whether his appeal has been heard.