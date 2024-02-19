Jonathann Daval: why the murderer files a complaint against Alexia's family

Alexia Daval's husband filed a complaint against his ex-in-law for defamation. In question, comments made in the series “Alexia notre fille”, broadcast on Canal.

Nearly seven years after the murder of Alexia Daval, a 29-year-old bank employee, her family continues to clash in court. On one side, her husband, Jonathann Daval, who has since confessed to having killed his wife. He was also sentenced to twenty-five years of criminal imprisonment for murder, without premeditation. On the other, the family of Alexia Daval for whom Jonathann has long been perceived as the ideal son-in-law.

And while the 40-year-old computer scientist will appear in court next April, this time opposed to his ex-brother-in-law, who accuses him of defamation at the time of the investigation - Jonathann Daval had notably affirmed that Grégory Gay had killed his wife - RTL reveals that Jonathann Daval has just filed a complaint for defamation against his former in-laws. In his viewfinder, comments made by the mother and sister of Alexia Daval in the series Alexia notre fille broadcast on Canal.

Isabelle Fouillot and her daughter Stéphanie would deliver "an unprecedented version" of the case, according to the complaint from Jonathann Daval's lawyer, Mr. Randall Schwerdorffer, who denounces "judicial revisionism". For the lawyer, the two women hold their ex-son-in-law and brother-in-law "responsible for Alexia's miscarriage" and would not hesitate to resurface the theory of voluntary poisoning, although it had been dismissed by the Court. Denouncing to RTL "a series of complete disinformation on the Daval affair", Mr. Randall Schwerdorffer asserts: "We are inventing things to further darken the picture, to create another media story, in parallel with the judicial truth. We is completely transforming history."