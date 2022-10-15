Joël Bouraïma: portrait of the Star Academy sports teacher

JOEL BOURAÏMA. On Saturday October 15, TF1 revealed that Joël Bouraïma, sports coach, was the Star Academy sports teacher. Everything you need to know about him.

The full cast of the new season of Star Academy was unveiled on October 15 on TF1. For this great return, the 13 candidates are accompanied and coached by 5 teachers. The latter, all professionals in their field, are responsible for teaching dance, singing, theater, stage expression and sport to the 13 students.

In terms of sport, TF1 has recruited a highly recognized coach. Sports teacher of the Kardashians or Kanye West in particular, and established in the United States, it is about Joël Bouraïma. The latter, followed by more than 80,000 people on his Instagram account where he has the nickname of CoachJoe, he participated in the program "Clique" on Canal plus in 2020 as a columnist and in "Objective 10 years less" , broadcast on M6 in October 2019.