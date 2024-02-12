Jean-Yves Le Drian top of the European list? New hypothesis in Macronie

The presidential party is still looking for a head of list to lead the European election campaign. The name of the former minister is circulating.

The Renaissance party has still not made its decision on the nomination of a head of the European lists, less than four months before the election. While most of the other political parties have already designated their figurehead in the battle, the Macronists are hanging around. The National Investiture Commission (CNI) of Renaissance was supposed to meet on Monday February 12 to move forward on the file, indicates Politico, but the meeting was ultimately postponed. However, the media mentions a new hypothesis in its newsletter today.

The name of Jean-Yves Le Drian is whispered in Macronie among the solid leads for an investiture. “The president is the first to find the idea good,” even assures an executive strategist. The 76-year-old Breton left the government in 2022, after five years as Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs. An experience which indeed qualifies him to defend Emmanuel Macron's European record.

Furthermore, Le Drian embodies the left wing of the Macronist camp, to which the party seems to want to give pledges after a streak marked on the right: he was Minister of Defense throughout François Hollande's five-year term. He distinguished himself by his desire to unite the left with Macron by creating his Territoires de Progrès movement in 2020, a partner of Renaissance.

The only detail: at 76 years old, Jean-Yves Le Drian does not exactly embody the image of youth and political renewal that Emmanuel Macron and Gabriel Attal claim. While the other parties mostly choose young or even very young figures, the former mayor of Lorient would be the dean of this campaign.

Unless the choice of a head of the list ultimately does not have much importance in the eyes of the executive couple: according to a pillar of a party allied to Renaissance, who confides in Politico, the fact that the decision has still not been taken "suggests that Macron does not care a little about the head of the list because he considers that it is he and Attal who will lead the battle".