Jean-Paul Belmondo: who were his wives and children?

BELMONDO. Jean-Paul Belmondo was a huge French actor, but also the patriarch of a large family. But who are his family members?

[Updated September 5, 2022 at 8:30 p.m.] It has already been a year since Jean-Paul Belmondo left us. The one who was nicknamed "The Professional" died on September 6, 2021, at the age of 88. He leaves behind him an exceptional career in cinema, but above all a large family of which he was one of the pillars. Jean-Paul Belmondo was indeed a real heartbreaker who had many high-profile romances.

One of his outstanding idylls was that with the dancer Elodie Constantin, his first wife (from 1959 to 1966). They will have three children: Patricia Belmondo (died in 1994 in the fire of her apartment), Florence Belmondo and Paul Belmondo. After a relationship with actress Ursula Andress and Laura Antonelli, the actor married Nathalie Tardivel, his 32-year-old junior, in 2002. They have a daughter together, Stella, born in 2003. His last known romance, with the ex-playmate Barbara Gandolfi, will end up in court.

Jean-Paul Belmondo is a French actor born on April 9, 1933 and died on September 6, 2021, at the age of 88. Recognized as a true giant of French cinema, this actor starred in films that have become great classics of the French seventh art from the 1960s to the 1980s, such as "A bout de souffle", "Un singe en hiver", "L 'man from Rio', 'Borsalino', 'The Magnificent', 'The Professional', 'Fear of the City' or 'The Ace of Aces'.

An actor as much prized by auteur cinema as by the public, he will have attracted nearly 160 million spectators to theaters in his fifty-year career. In 1989, he received the César for best actor for "Itinerary of a spoiled child", a prize which he nevertheless refused. After a stroke in 2001 which left him largely diminished, Jean-Paul Belmondo is becoming rarer, both on the big screen and on the boards or in his public appearances. However, he received an honorary Palme d'or in 2011 and an honorary César in 2017 for his entire career.

Jean-Paul Belmondo was born in Neuilly-sur-Seine on April 9, 1933. The one who will later be affectionately nicknamed "Bébel" was immersed in the world of art, his father being the sculptor Paul Belmondo, while his mother , Madeleine Rainaud-Richard, was a painter. It was in his youth that he maintained his passion for sport, and more particularly for boxing, a passion that would follow him for many years. It was on returning from a trip to Auvergne in 1950 that he decided to become an actor. In 1952 he joined the Conservatoire, where he met those who would become his friends from the "Bande du Conservatoire": Jean Rochefort, Claude Rich and Jean-Pierre Marielle.

After studying at the Conservatory and making his stage debut, Jean-Paul Belmondo gradually rose to fame until he became one of the biggest stars of French cinema. Alternating with ease popular films but also auteur cinema productions, it is appreciated by both the public and the critics. His first role in the cinema was in Les Copains du dimanche, released in 1956, and we will find him later opposite the one who will become his friend and rival, Alain Delon, in "Be beautiful and shut up."

It was in the 1960s that Jean-Paul Belmondo became one of the greatest French actors of his generation. He was revealed in "A bout de souffle" by Jean-Luc Godard, released in 1960. This role, hailed by all, opened the doors of the seventh art to him and allowed him to play with the greatest, such as Alain Resnais, Henri Verneuil. , François Truffaut, Philippe de Broca or Claude Lelouch. We have thus been able to see him in A monkey in winter (1962), The man from Rio (1964), The Brain (1969). The 1970s and 1980s came to confirm him as a safe bet for French cinema: he reunited with Alain Delon on the poster for Borsalino (1970), shone in Le Magnifique (1973) and Peur sur la ville (1975) and confirmed his popularity with The Professional (1981), The Ace of Aces (1982). He is one of the most popular actors at the box office, gathering during his acting career nearly 160 million spectators.

After glory and success, Jean-Paul Belmondo encountered a slump from the 1980s, critics no longer being amused or seduced by his scores, his films boring spectators who traveled less to see his latest stunts of movie theater. He will nevertheless win the César for best actor for his role in "Itinerary of a spoiled child" in 1988, a reward he refuses. In 2001, Jean-Paul Belmondo was struck by a stroke, almost definitively sealing his career in cinema and on the boards. The last time he appeared in a fictional role was in 2009. Despite this withdrawal from the audiovisual and media world, Belmondo retained his aura as a legendary French actor: in 2011 he received a Palme d'honneur at the Festival de Cannes, then a tribute was paid to him in his presence during the 2017 César ceremony.

Jean-Paul Belmondo was born on April 9, 1933 and died on September 6, 2021. A few months before his death, he had celebrated his 88th birthday. Until his death, he was one of the deans of French actors, along with Alain Delon, Françoise Fabian and Jean-Louis Trintignant.

Jean-Paul Belmondo conveyed an image of seducer both in his films and in life. He thus had several highly publicized romances. In 1959, he married the dancer Elodie Constantin (whose real name is Renée Constant), who had been his companion for several years. They had three children together: Patricia, born in 1953, Florence, born in 1960 and Paul, born in 1963. But their marriage ended in 1966, after the sulfurous adventure of a year between the actor and the actress Ursula Andress, met on the set of the film The Tribulations of a Chinese in China by Philippe de Broca. Belmondo and Andress finally separated in 1972, after seven years of romance.

Jean-Paul Belmondo then appeared on the arm of Italian actress Laura Antonelli, before their breakup in 1980. In 1989, Belmondo met Natty Tardivel, his second and last wife. The couple united in Paris in 2002. From their union, the last child of the actor was born and his third daughter, Stella, born in 2003. Last very publicized public relationship for Jean-Paul Belmondo: with Barbara Gondolfi, a young ex-model and participant in the Flemish version of Temptation Island. The couple separated in 2012. In 2020, it is said that Jean-Paul Belmondo would have lived a romance with Maria Carlos Sotto Mayor for more than a year, while the two actors had already been in a relationship in the 1980s.

Jean-Paul Belmondo's family was a real dynasty. The actor had four children from two different marriages. Patricia, Florence and Paul were respectively born in 1954, 1960 and 1963 from his union with Elodie Constantin. Patricia, script-girl for the cinema, died at the age of 40 in the fire of her Parisian apartment. For her part, Florence has been living in the United States for a long time with her companion. His only son, Paul Belmondo, made a career as a racing driver. With his second wife Natty Tardivel, Jean-Paul Belmondo gave birth to Stella in 2003.

Jean-Paul Belmondo also has many grandchildren. His eldest daughter, Florence, had three children: Annabelle, born in 1988, Christopher, born in 1993 and Nicolas, born in 1997. From the union between his son, Paul, and Luanna Belmondo, Bébel became the grandfather of three children: Alessandro, born in 1991 and now a chef, Victor Belmondo, born in 1993 and pursuing an acting career, and Giacomo, the youngest born in 1998.

On August 8, 2001, while on vacation in Corsica, Belmondo suffered a stroke. He was staying in the house of his friend Guy Bedos in Lumio, not far from Calvi. While the comedian wants to have him transferred by helicopter to Marseille to be taken care of as quickly as possible, his entourage opposes it and demands hospitalization in Paris. The sacred monster of French cinema will never really recover from this stroke, which will leave him "a little hesitant in speech" he explained to RTL. Jean-Paul Belmondo also lost the use of his right arm. However, nothing dampened his optimism.

Jean-Paul Belmondo died on September 6, 2021. The actor adored by the public and appreciated by critics was 88 years old. Since his stroke in 2001, which had left him very weak, the actor had not suffered from health problems. When his death was announced, his lawyer, Maître Michel Godest, confided that Bébel had been “very tired for some time. He passed away quietly.”

A national tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo took place on September 9 at Les Invalides. Nearly 700 guests from the world of politics, culture and sport were invited, as well as 1,000 anonymous people, to pay a final tribute to Bébel. A eulogy was pronounced by Emmanuel Macron on this occasion, qualifying Belmondo in these terms: "We loved Jean-Paul Belmondo because he looked like us. Giant among giants, he was above all a man among men [...] We admire him, he makes us laugh. Belmondo, it's a little better for us", before the coffin moves away to the music of the Professional. The public is invited to meditate one last time in front of the coffin of the Magnificent at the end of the tribute.

The funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo took place on September 10, 2021 in the church of Saint-Germain-des-Près. Only family and close friends were invited to this final farewell. Victor Belmondo, his grandson, but also Claude Lelouch, the director and friend of the actor, have planned to read a speech during the ceremony, which is followed by a cremation in the strictest privacy. Friend and rival on the screen of Bébel, Alain Delon was present for this ultimate tribute. The exit of the coffin from the church was greeted by the applause of the crowd massed behind the security barriers, present for this last farewell.